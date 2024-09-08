Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: SRK Brings Bappa Home; Salman Performs Aarti with Lulia Vantur, Family

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan marked Ganesh Chaturthi with vibrant celebrations, showcasing their deep devotion and festive spirit. Shah Rukh welcomed Lord Ganesha into his iconic Mumbai residence Mannat on Saturday, while Salman attended sister Arpita's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with extended family and close friends.

SRK took to social media to share a heartfelt message and a glimpse of the Ganpati idol at his home, also featuring his wife, Gauri Khan. His post conveyed warm wishes for health, love, and joy for his fans with the mention of modaks, a traditional sweet associated with the festival. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy…. And of course a lot of modaks!!!"

On the other hand, Salman celebrated the festival at his sister's residence with his extended family and friends. His sister, Arpita Khan, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, hosted the event, which saw attendance from close family members including Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. Salman donned a traditional brown shirt and white pants, participating in the aarti ceremony alongside his family.

Videos from the family gathering made way to social media with many spotting Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur in attendance. The actor-model opted for Indian attire and watched from a distance as Salman performed aarti with nephew Anil. Following the private celebration, Salman also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi event hosted by the Ambani family.

