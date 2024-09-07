Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja; Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh Welcome Bappa Home

Hyderabad: The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun, marking a 10-day-long festive period. On this auspicious occasion, celebs who are devoted followers of Lord Ganesha, welcomed the deity into their homes to offer prayers. Others choose to visit pandals, where they receive blessings and partake in the festivities with great enthusiasm. Several actors including Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Sharvari Wagh took to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their fans in honour of this significant day.

On the occasion, Kartik Aaryan visited the revered Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a couple of photos from his visit with a caption that read, "HE is back… and so am I for his blessings. Modak Party Begins!!! Ganpati Bappa Morya." He was casually dressed in a blue shirt and faded jeans, adding a relaxed vibe to the occasion." For the festive occasion, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor opted for a casual blue shirt paired with faded jeans.

Ananya Panday was also immersed in the celebrations, sharing multiple pictures on her Instagram account with the caption, "Welcome home Bappppa." For the occasion, the Call Me Bae star chose to wear a turquoise-coloured salwar suit. One of her pictures captured a heartfelt moment with her family as they welcomed the Ganpati idol into their home. Another picture showed Ananya alongside her father, Chunky Panday, and her mother, Bhavana Pandey, all of whom flashed cute smiles with their hands folded.

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh infused the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi into her home, celebrating the occasion with her family. She shared glimpses of her Ganesh Puja festivities from her hometown Morgaon in Maharashtra. Adorned in a beautiful purple Kanjivaram saree, an heirloom piece that has been passed down through generations for 35 years, Sharvari made the moment even more special. In her post, she shared her gratitude, stating, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! The most magical time of the year & my moooooosssst favourite festival is here! My saree this year is a 35-year-old Kanjivaram saree passed down from my Aaji to my Aai and to me today! Grateful & Thankful for this year.. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Additionally, actor-couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi together since their marriage earlier this year in February. They shared a joint post on Instagram, with Rakul Preet expressing, "Bringing home Bappa for the first time together. Sending all of you lots of love and blessings! #ganapatibappamorya." The post captured the couple sitting next to an intricately decorated space featuring a Ganesh idol surrounded by flowers.