Gamers, Get Ready! Deepika Padukone Announces Her Entry Into BGMI With Exclusive In-Game Goodies

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has taken her fans by surprise with her latest collaboration in the world of gaming. The actor, known for her versatile performances in films like Padmaavat, Chhapaak, and her latest Kalki 2898 AD, has now ventured into the gaming universe by partnering with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Deepika shared a video where she officially announced her entry into the BGMI world. In the video, she can be heard saying, "Scopes - check, weapons - check, equipment - check. Good news gamers, I have landed in the world of BGMI. Mere in-game items, outfits, aur exclusive ke liye ho jao taiyar."

This exciting collaboration brings Deepika-themed in-game items, including outfits and skins, to the battlegrounds, allowing players to slay the game with her iconic style. In her Instagram caption, she further hyped up the gaming community, saying, "The wait is over, Gamers! I’m super excited to reveal my collaboration with BGMI! Step into the battlegrounds with exclusive Deepika Padukone-themed outfits, skins, and surprises! Ready to dominate in style? Then get ready to #SlayTheGame!"

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, where she starred alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hasaan. She is now all set to enthral viewers with the highly anticipated movie Singham Again. The action thriller, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is slated to hit the silver screens on November 1, 2024. Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.