Game Changer X Reviews: Ram Charan, SJ Suryah Impress in 'Shankar's Decent Comeback'

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan's highly anticipated political drama Game Changer hit theatres on January 10, creating a buzz among audiences. The Shankar-directed film attracted audiences on its First Day First Show, with early morning screenings scheduled across the country.

Game Changer, made on a lucrative budget of approximately Rs 450 crore, is a crucial release for both the director and the actor, who have high expectations to deliver. However, much to the makers' disappointment, the film has opened to mixed reviews, with many X users calling it a one-time watch.

Check out the reviews below:

Upon the release of the film, many fans of the actor rushed to catch the first glimpse of the movie and shared their reviews on social media. Though the film has left netizens divided, a common thread in the reviews is the praise for Ram Charan's performance. Playing dual roles, he is lauded for his magnetic screen presence and acting depth.

One X user wrote, "Ram Charan commands the screen with his charisma, portraying an incorruptible force for good." Fans also took note of his dancing moves in the song Ra Macha Macha, showering praises on him.

However, the film's narrative and pacing had moviegoers complaining. Despite a near-flawless performance by both Ram Charan and SJ Suryah, the film fumbled in execution. "Excellent performance by Ram Charan and SJ Surya, but the narration is poor, and the screenplay is dead," wrote an X user. Another one dubbed the film "a waste of time for Ram Charan," stressing how Ram Charan gave 4 years to the political drama.

Despite the criticism, Game Changer has its moments. One notable highlight is the interval twist, praised for its unpredictability, earning Shankar compliments for his knack for storytelling. The flashback segment and the powerful Kondadevara track also garnered praise online.

On the flip side, several fans pointed out that the romantic angle between Kiara Advani and Ram Charan was overly stretched. "The love story with Kiara Advani feels unnecessarily long, slowing down the momentum," one user said.

With the mixed reviews, it is yet to be seen if Game Changer will be able to bank on the Sankranti holidays with little to no competition at the box office.