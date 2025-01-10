Game Changer X Reviews: Ram Charan, SJ Suryah Impress in 'Shankar's Decent Comeback'

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan's highly anticipated political drama Game Changer hit theatres on January 10, creating a buzz among audiences. The Shankar-directed film attracted audiences on its First Day First Show, with early morning screenings scheduled across the country.
Game Changer, made on a lucrative budget of approximately Rs 450 crore, is a crucial release for both the director and the actor, who have high expectations to deliver. However, much to the makers' disappointment, the film has opened to mixed reviews, with many X users calling it a one-time watch.
Upon the release of the film, many fans of the actor rushed to catch the first glimpse of the movie and shared their reviews on social media. Though the film has left netizens divided, a common thread in the reviews is the praise for Ram Charan's performance. Playing dual roles, he is lauded for his magnetic screen presence and acting depth.
The ensemble cast, including @yoursanjali and @iam_SJSuryah, adds depth, with Anjali's standout performance likely to earn national recognition. Ram Charan commands the screen with charisma, portraying an incorruptible force for good. " game changer" lives up to its name.<="" p>— revanth nandan saaho (@_oneirophrenia) January 9, 2025
One X user wrote, "Ram Charan commands the screen with his charisma, portraying an incorruptible force for good." Fans also took note of his dancing moves in the song Ra Macha Macha, showering praises on him.
Excellent performance by Ramcharan and Sj Surya.— Clay Patrick Jensen (@DattuClay) January 10, 2025
Good story, poor narration and dead screenplay and bad writing.
Songs aren’t so good. Bgm is decent.
Sound mixing issues unayi few places.
Excessive usage of Mocobot and bad CGI.
Time for Shankar sir retirement. #GameChanger
However, the film's narrative and pacing had moviegoers complaining. Despite a near-flawless performance by both Ram Charan and SJ Suryah, the film fumbled in execution. "Excellent performance by Ram Charan and SJ Surya, but the narration is poor, and the screenplay is dead," wrote an X user. Another one dubbed the film "a waste of time for Ram Charan," stressing how Ram Charan gave 4 years to the political drama.
Game Changer is a waste of time for Ram Charan which will never come back! What a horrible piece of cinema this is, terribly inconsistent and cringe pro max!@shankarshanmugh exit please🙏— Charlie Harper 🇮🇳 (@suryatej_borra) January 9, 2025
Despite the criticism, Game Changer has its moments. One notable highlight is the interval twist, praised for its unpredictability, earning Shankar compliments for his knack for storytelling. The flashback segment and the powerful Kondadevara track also garnered praise online.
Game Changer Review:— avengerallyTFI (@avengerallytfi) January 9, 2025
Game Changer is a strictly above-average political entertainer with its highs and lows. The movie opens with an oora mass train fight scene featuring Ram Charan, setting the tone with sheer energy and action. This is followed by the vibrant “Ra Macha Macha”…
On the flip side, several fans pointed out that the romantic angle between Kiara Advani and Ram Charan was overly stretched. "The love story with Kiara Advani feels unnecessarily long, slowing down the momentum," one user said.
#GameChanger— 𝗡 𝗜 𝗞 𝗛 𝗜 𝗟 (@NIKHIL_SUPERFAN) January 9, 2025
Racy and engaging political entertainer 👍👍
Not in the league of Shankar’s classics but a decent comeback from his last outing
Story and screenplay are outdated but the jet pace and cat and mouse fight between Ram Charan and SJ Suryah saved it
With the mixed reviews, it is yet to be seen if Game Changer will be able to bank on the Sankranti holidays with little to no competition at the box office.
