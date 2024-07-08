Game Changer: Ram Charan Shares First and Last Day Photos from Set as He Wraps Shoot; Makers Tease 'Blistering Updates'

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Ram Charan has completed filming on his highly anticipated film, Game Changer. The actor began filming in the second half of 2021. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani.

Ram took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a photo from the set of the film as he wrapped shooting. Sharing the snap, the RRR actor wrote: "The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER 'That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas.'" The post contains a collage of two pictures, seemingly from the first and last of his shoot.

In both pictures, Ram is seen walking towards a helicopter. In the first snap, Ram can be seen in a black vest facing his back towards the camera. In another picture, he can be seen in a white shirt and grey pants about to board the helicopter. However, Ram's face is not visible in both of the pictures.

In another post, the makers of Game Changer teased 'blistering updates' as the filming is now complete and the film will move to the post-production stage. Sharing the same set of pictures, "It’s been a MEGA POWER PACKED journey from the first day of shooting to the last for our #GameChanger 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐚 𝐰𝐫𝐚𝐩 Bringing you some Blistering Updates soon."

In the past three years of the filming, fans were provided with very little information about the film. Much of the updates were kept under wraps, however, with the latest announcement, fans of the superstar can expect some major scoop on the film.

Earlier, producer Dil Raju hinted that Game Changer would come out this year, possibly even before six months from now. During an event in Hyderabad, Dil Raju made a sly reference to the film's September release date stating that it will be available in theatres in five months.