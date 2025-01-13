ETV Bharat / entertainment

Game Changer: Makers Of Ram Charan Starrer File Police Complaint Over Piracy, Extortion Threats

Game Changer makers filed a cybercrime complaint after facing piracy, extortion threats, and leaks. The film's pirated version surfaced online on its release day.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 8:01 PM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, have filed a complaint with the cybercrime police after the film fell victim to piracy and extortion. Directed by Shankar, the recently released political thriller hit the silver screens on January 10 during the Sankranthi season but faced major struggles due to leaks of the movie's key content.

According to the complaint, a group of around 45 individuals threatened the film's producers and key team members via WhatsApp and social media. The alleged perpetrators demanded money, warning that they would leak crucial portions of the movie if their demands were not met. Despite the producers' refusal to comply, some scenes were leaked online two days before the movie's release.

On the day of its theatrical debut, an HD pirated version of the film was circulated on platforms such as Telegram and social media. The makers have since provided evidence against the suspects and lodged a complaint. Authorities are now working to trace the people behind the leaks and determine whether this was an independent or collaborative effort.

In addition to tackling piracy, the Game Changer team has reported several social media accounts spreading negativity about the film, which has otherwise garnered significant box-office attention.

Despite these challenges, Game Changer has had a strong opening, earning over Rs 88 crore net in the domestic market during its opening weekend. While the Telugu version brought in more revenue, the Hindi-dubbed version grossed Rs 22.90 crore. Released in multiple languages, the film has received mixed to positive reviews and continues to attract audiences.

