Game Changer Early Review: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Film Hailed As 'Extraordinary, Memorable Mass Entertainer'

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer is all set to be released tomorrow, January 10. Early reviews of the film look promising.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated political thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Directed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film will coincide with the festive occasion of Sankranti. The movie will be available in multiple formats including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and Qube EPIQ.

Advance bookings for the movie have expanded internationally, and social media is flooded with opinions from the netizens. While many fans expressed their excitement, others drew comparisons with past releases and debated opening-day box-office expectations. Despite the lack of pre-release hype, die-hard fans of Ram Charan and Shankar remain optimistic, hoping for a blockbuster. Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly called Twitter), a fan wrote, "Game Changer 1st REVIEW: National Award for Ram Charan. Awesome 1st half, blockbuster interval, phenomenal flashback in 2nd half. Climax (followed by a fire sign)."

Another tweet praised the film's dual roles portrayed by Ram Charan. The tweet read, "Undoubtedly #GameChanger will be a 100% Shankar mark commercial. Appanna innocence & kindness. Ram Nandan's aggressiveness & intelligence. Can't wait to witness @AlwaysRamCharan in those roles."

S Murali Manohar, who is a part of the Game Changer team, wrote "The #GameChanger final mix has been completed with satisfaction. It is Powerful, Extraordinary and Memorable Mass Entertainer! Thanks a million to my Director @shankarshanmugh Sir for this Massive Opportunity. I will always be loyal to your faith in my work Sir!"

The plot of Game Changer follows the journey of an IAS officer who takes on corruption within the electoral system, striving to ensure free and fair elections. The movie also features Anjali, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar, alongside the lead duo. With a screenplay penned by Karthik Subbaraj, and music composed by S Thaman, expectations for Game Changer are sky-high.

As the film gears up for release, fans eagerly await to see if it lives up to the massive expectations and becomes a true "game changer" at the box office.

