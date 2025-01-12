ETV Bharat / entertainment

Game Changer Box Office: Ram Charan Starrer Rakes in Over Rs 70 Crore in Two Days Despite a 57.84 Percent Drop

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film Game Changer earns Rs 72.5 crore in two days despite a 57 percent drop on Day 2.

Ram Charan film Game Changer
Ram Charan film Game Changer (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated political thriller Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has captivated the box office since its January 10, 2025, release. The Shankar directorial has attracted notice for both its gripping story and the outstanding performances of its central actors. Following a strong start on Day 1, Game Changer witnessed a dip on Day 2, taking its two-day total to Rs 72.5 crore.

Box Office Breakdown

The movie made an incredible Rs 51 crore on its first day in all languages, with Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil-speaking areas earning the most. The movie saw a notable decline of 57.84 percent on Day 2, earning Rs 21.5 crore.

Week/DayIndian Net Collection
Day 1Rs 51 Cr
Day 2Rs 21.5 Cr
TotalRs 72.5 Cr

Saturday's language-wise box office collection is as follows:

  • Telugu: Rs 12.7 crore
  • Hindi: Rs 7 crore
  • Tamil: Rs 1.7 crore
  • Kannada: Rs 0.1 crore

The Telugu version registered an overall occupancy rate of 31.19 percent across all theatres on Saturday, stressing the film's dominance in Telugu-speaking regions. Moreover, on January 11th, Tamil theatres reported a 19.42 percent occupancy rate, compared to 21.82 percent for the Hindi version.

Global Collection

According to an X post shared on the movie's official account on January 11, Game Changer made an incredible Rs 186 crore on its first day of release, hinting at its enormous popularity overseas. This number adds the Ram Charan starrer to the ranks of one of the most promising box-office openers of 2025. Its remarkable box office results show the love audiences have for Ram Charan and Shankar.

Naanaa Hyraanaa Added to Theatres

The much-anticipated song Naanaa Hyraanaa, which was momentarily withdrawn owing to technical issues, has been now added to theatres, adding to the enthusiasm. The dreamlike images and blend of western and Carnatic sounds in this opulent song, which was captured using state-of-the-art infrared camera technology, have generated a lot of excitement. The song was filmed in New Zealand over five days and features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

