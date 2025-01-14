Game Changer Box Office Day 4: Despite 52 Percent Fall, Ram Charan's Film Nears Rs 100 Cr Mark in Domestic Market

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan's latest release, Game Changer, directed by S. Shankar, made a significant mark on its opening day, grossing Rs 51 crore on January 10. However, the political thriller has been facing a considerable drop in its box office performance from day 2 onward. Despite the film's massive budget and festive season release, Game Changer struggles to maintain strong momentum, as evidenced by the steep decline in earnings across its first weekend and first Monday.

Box Office Breakdown

Game Changer's day 1 collection on January 10 was impressive with the film banking on the excitement around the collaboration between Ram Charan and the iconic director S. Shankar. However, on day 2 (January 11), Game Changer made Rs 21.6 crore nett, marking a significant drop of 57.65 percent. The downward trend continued into day 3 (January 12), with the film earning Rs 15.9 crore nett, with a 26.39 percent drop compared to Saturday.

On day 4 (January 13), early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk suggest that the film garnered Rs 8.5 crore nett, marking a further fall of 52.14 percent. As of Monday, Game Changer has accumulated a total of Rs 97 crore nett in India.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 51 Cr Day 2 Rs 21.6 Cr Day 3 Rs 15.9 Cr Day 4 Rs 8.50 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 97 Cr

Worldwide Collection

Despite these dips, Game Changer grossed over $1.8 million in the United States, debuting at the 99th spot in the global rankings for international releases. While this performance reflects positive reception in the overseas markets, the film's performance in India remains a mixed bag due to competition from other big releases such as Daaku Maharaaj (starring Balakrishna) and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (featuring Venkatesh) in the Telugu market, coupled with the ongoing Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Contrary to makers wanting to capitalise on the Sankranthi and Pongal season, the film's performance on day 2 (January 13) suffered a setback registering low occupancy in key Telugu regions, with the morning shows recording just 12.79 percent occupancy and evening shows at 25.07 percent.

Game Changer Leaked

In an unfortunate turn of events, Game Changer has also faced the challenge of piracy. Soon after its release, the film was leaked online, with the cybercrime division of the Hyderabad police reportedly investigating the matter. The producers filed a case against 45 suspects involved in the leak.

About the Film

Game Changer, directed by the renowned S. Shankar, stars Ram Charan in double roles. Kiara Advani, Anjali, and SJ Suryah also play important parts in the movie. With a compelling plot and high stakes drama, the story is built against the backdrop of a political thriller. The movie, which had an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, was financed by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.