Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's Film Zooms Past Rs 100 Cr, Marking 33% Growth In India

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer hit the big screens on January 10 amid high anticipation. Helmed by S. Shankar, the political actioner garnered mixed reviews from critics and movie buffs. After nearly six years, the film marked Ram Charan's return to the big screens as a solo hero. Hence there was bottled-up excitement among fans. However, the current box office trend hints that the film is struggling to maintain momentum.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 5

On day 5, Game Changer witnessed growth at the box office, with collections going up by 33.20% in the domestic market. On Monday, the Ram Charan starrer raked in Rs 7.65 crore while early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk suggest that the film minted over Rs 10.19 crore on day 5. At the end of its 5-day run in theaters, Game Changer has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India. Telugu version of the film is leading while response from the Hindi belt is better than the Tamil market.

Shloka Entertainments, the overseas distributor of Game Changer, took to social media to share an update on film's performance in North America. According to the distributor, Game Changer has grossed over $1.9M in North America.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 51 Cr Day 2 Rs 21.6 Cr Day 3 Rs 15.9 Cr Day 4 Rs 8.50 Cr Day 5 Rs 10.19 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 106.15 Cr

Online Leak

Ahead of Game Changer's release, the makers and key team members received extortion threats on social media and WhatsApp. The miscreants warned the filmmakers that if their demands were not fulfilled, they would leak the pirated version of the film. Following Game Changer's online leak, the makers lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell against the 45 miscreants.

Ram Charan's Message For Fans

On Sankranthi, Ram Charan took to social media to express gratitude for the film's success. The actor also thanked his fans for their unwavering support. In a statement shared on social media, he wrote, "This Sankranti, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film’s success."

About Game Changer

Bankrolled by Dil Raju, one of the ace Telugu producers under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer was billed as the first major release of the year. Ram Charan and Kiara aside, the film also features Nassar, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, and Anjali in pivotal roles. The story of Game Changer is written by Karthik Subbaraj. Vivek Velmurugan is the screenplay writer while dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra. The film is a crucial release for both Ram Charan and Shankar. While Ram Charan was shouldering the film on his star power, the director had more riding on Game Changer, as his previous release, Indian 2 met with an ill fate at the box office. It will be interesting to see if the film which is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 450 crore manages to put up solid numbers at the box office.

(Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk, Shloka Entertainments)