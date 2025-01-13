Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan's Film Hits $1.8M in US, Nears Rs 90 Cr in India

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's latest release Game Changer did make a mark on its opening day at the box office. However, the film helmed by S. Shankar witnessed a massive drop in numbers on Saturday and the downward trend continued the following day as well. The box office trend suggests that despite the festive season, the political thriller helmed by S. Shankar is struggling to pull the audience to theaters.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 3

On day 3 of its release, Game Changer collections steeped by 21.30% compared to the performance of the film on the previous day. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Game Changer minted Rs 17 crore net in India. The Telugu version of Game Changer is leading with Rs 8 crore, followed by Hindi Rs 7.7 crore, Tamil Rs 1.2 crore, and Kannada Rs 0.1 crore. At the end of 3-day run in theaters, Ram Charan starrer has raked in Rs 89.6 crore net in India.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 51 Cr Day 2 Rs 21.6 Cr Day 3 Rs 17 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 89.6 Cr

Smashes Past $1.8M in North America

Meanwhile, the film debuted at the 99th spot among all international releases in the United States. According to global media measurement and analytics company Comscore's latest update, Game Changer grossed $1.8M during the weekend in the US. Shloka Entertainments, the distributors of Game Changer in the US, also took to social media to mark the milestone.

Significant Release For Ram Charan

After rising to global fame with SS Rajamouli's 2022 blockbuster hit RRR co-starring Jr NTR, Game Changer is a significant release for Ram Charan. The actor has returned to the big screens as a solo hero after Vinaya Vidheya Rama which was released in 2019. Following RRR, he was seen in Acharya, a home production featuring his superstar father Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

About Game Changer

The film features Ram Charan in the dual role of an IAS officer Ram Nandan and his father Ayyapan. The cast also includes Nassar, SJ Suryah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Anjali in pivotal roles. The story of Shankar's directorial is written by Karthik Subbaraj while Vivek Velmurugan is credited for screenplay. The film has dialogue penned by Sai Madhav Burra. Ace Telugu producer Dil Raju has mounted Game Changer on a reported budget of Rs 450 crore under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Game Changer hit the big screens on January 10 amid the massive craze of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Adding to this, the film is also facing tough competition from Sankranthi and Pongal releases in Telugu and Tamil markets. It will be interesting to see if the festival holiday season helps Game Changer bounce back from a downward trajectory at the box office.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Comscore)