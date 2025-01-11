Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan Starrer Makes A Solid Start With Over Rs 186 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: The recently released film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has taken the box office by storm, earning over an impressive Rs 186 crore globally on its opening day. This movie marks Ram Charan's return to the silver screen after a five-year break and his first solo release since the globally acclaimed film RRR.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Game Changer, which hit theatres on January 10, collected an estimated Rs 51.25 crore at the domestic box office. The majority of the collections came from the Telugu version, which raked in Rs 42 crore, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 7 crore. The Kannada and Malayalam versions added Rs 0.1 crore and Rs 0.05 crore, respectively.

Worldwide Collections

As per the makers of the movie, Game Changer brought in over Rs 186 crore in terms of its worldwide box office collection. Sharing a poster of the action thriller, production house Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, "King size entertainment unleashes in theatres. #GameChanger the massy entertainer of 2025 takes a blockbuster opening at the BOX OFFICE. #BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1."

About Game Changer

Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer features Ram Charan in dual roles alongside a stellar ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Nassar, Srikanth, and Brahmanandam. The film revolves around Ram Nandan, an IAS officer determined to eliminate corruption, clashing with politician Mopidevi, played by SJ Suryah.

At a press event held in Mumbai, Ram Charan called working with Shankar a "dream come true," praising him as the "epitome of commercial films." Made on a reported budget of Rs 450 crore, the action thriller displays grand visuals with scenes shot across India and international locations like Japan, China, and New Zealand.

Audience Response

Game Changer has been lauded by critics and fans. An industry analyst gave the film 3.5 stars, acknowledging its predictable plot but commending its entertainment value, calling it a "#RamCharan show." Meanwhile, another analyst hailed it as a visual spectacle and one of the most ambitious political dramas in Indian cinema. Fans on social media have labelled the film a "blockbuster hit" and the "perfect Sankranti gift".

Comparison With Other Releases

On its first day, Game Changer outperformed Sonu Sood's Fateh, which earned just an estimated Rs 2.45 crore, and continued to dominate against other big releases like Chiranjeevi starrers Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Acharya, though it fell short of the opening day numbers of the blockbuster RRR, which opened to Rs 133 crore.