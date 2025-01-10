Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ram Charan's Film To Cross Rs 65 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: After Allu Arjun's monstrous hit Pushpa 2: The Rule caped 2024 on a high note, another superstar from the Telugu film industry, Ram Charan, is ready to enthrall audiences with his highly anticipated pan-India film Game Changer in New Year. Not only for Ram Charan, the film which hit the screens today amid much fanfare will kickstart 2025 on an exciting note for Indian film industry for it is the first big-ticket release of the year. With renowned filmmaker S.Shankar at the helm, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan in the lead role. The film has already garnered a positive response in pre-sales as it marks Ram Charan's return as a solo hero after a four-year hiatus.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Game Changer's advance bookings for its opening day have crossed Rs 43.55 crore, including all language versions and block seats. Meanwhile, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared that worldwide the film would cross Rs 65 crore. These are all predictions at this stage and reports suggest that Game Changer is likely to exceed these projections. We'll only know tomorrow exactly how much Game Changer raked in on its opening day.

Game Changer is an important release for Ram Charan and director Shankar, as it marks their first project together. The political action thriller has a lot riding on it for both parties. For Ram Charan, the film serves as a crucial test of his star power, while for Shankar, who had an ill-fated release in his recent film Indian 2, apparently has high hopes pinned on Game Changer to bounce back.

Pre-sales Business

Game Changer has created a great deal of pre-release publicity which has manifested in strong business. In the Telugu-speaking states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the theatrical rights of the film have been estimated at a little more than Rs 122 crore. In this, the Nizam region alone constitutes about Rs 43 crore. To break even in these home states, Game Changer has to have a gross collection of about Rs 225 crore. In other parts of India, the film made Rs 14 crore in Karnataka, Rs 15 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 2 crore in Kerala and Rs 42 crore in the Hindi belt, reported Sacnilk.

On the global front too Game Changer has clinched an overseas business of Rs 25 crore which has brought the overall international theatrical rights valuation to nearly Rs 220 crore. To be profitable and a box-office hit, the movie will have to bring in an amount of approximately Rs 425 crore gross.

Will Game Changer Surpass Rangasthalam?

Game Changer's box office performance will be closely watched. It will be interesting to see is it surpasses Ram Charan's biggest solo grosser, Rangasthalam, which had raked in approximately Rs 220 crore worldwide. However, his biggest blockbuster so far is RRR wherein he shared the screen with Jr NTR. Game Changer releases laden with the burden of emerging as Ram Charan's biggest-solo-hit so far. It will be interesting to see how the film fares at the box office.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer also stars SJ Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Anjali, Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Manobala Vijayabalan)