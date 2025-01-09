Game Changer Advance Booking: Ram Charan's Film Hits Over Rs 35 CR in Worldwide Pre-sales a Day Before Release

Hyderabad: Game Changer, helmed by Shankar, will be releasing in theaters on January 10, 2025, and with just one day to go, the advance booking numbers show a positive response. With an estimated first-day gross exceeding Rs 17 crore (with block seats) across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer is off to a promising start. On the global gross, the film has minted over Rs 35 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

In the first 48 hours of pre-sales, the film raked in impressive numbers, with Telugu tickets generating the most. The film's Telugu 2D version minted Rs 8.02 crore registering the sale of 2,63,063 tickets across 3,545 shows. Hindi and Tamil versions also saw strong pre-sales, with Rs 72 lakh gross and Rs 32.6 lakh gross, respectively.

Game Changer Advance Booking:

Language Gross Tickets Sold Shows Telugu (2D) Rs 8.01 Cr 263063 3545 Hindi (2D) Rs 72 Lakh 35354 3618 Tamil Rs 32.60 Lakh 23587 1087 Total (With Block Seats) Rs 17.03 Cr 325128 8474

Game Changer Release Formats

For the unversed, Game Changer is releasing in a variety of formats, giving moviegoers further options. The film is slated to hit theatres in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX formats all over India. The film's advance booking numbers in these formats go on to reflect its appeal, with advance sales in IMAX and 4DX driving the ticket revenue further. The Telugu IMAX 2D version has already made Rs 4.4 lakh, with 1,124 tickets sold. On the other hand, the Hindi IMAX 2D format has contributed Rs 3.53 lakh, signalling a surge in interest in North India.

Furthermore, ticket prices were raised in select states, adding to the film's pre-sales earnings. The Telangana government granted permission for a ticket price hike for the first time after the Pushpa 2 stampede case, with an additional Rs 150 for multiplexes and Rs 100 for single theaters. On top of that, the film's producers are making sure it reaches every corner of the country, with screenings scheduled in multiple regional markets.

Why Game Changer is important for both Ram Charan and Shankar?

Game Changer marks Telugu superstar Ram's first solo hero film in six years, after the global success of RRR. With fans eagerly awaiting his return on the big screen, the actor's performance as an IAS officer has added to the interest. Meanwhile, director Shankar aims for a successful comeback after the underperformance of his last film Indian 2.

Game Changer Production Cost

The film's producer Dil Raju has spared nothing in making Game Changer a visual spectacle. With a budget of Rs 400-500 crore, and songs like Jaragandi featuring 600 dancers, the scale promises to captivate audiences in the theatres. While the advance bookings look promising, the film's fate lies in its opening-day performance.

(Advance booking data source: Sacnilk)

