Game Changer Advance Booking Day 1: Ram Charan's Film Crosses Rs 10 Cr Mark In India

Hyderabad: Ram Charan's highly anticipated film, Game Changer, is just two days away from its release on January 10. The film arrives at a time when Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has set high expectations at the box office. With Pushpa 2 now slowing down a bit and the Sankranti holiday season around the corner, Game Changer is hoping to capture the attention of audiences, especially in Telugu-speaking states where Ram Charan has a solid fan base.

Game Changer Advance Booking Early Trends

The buzz around the film is building as advance bookings open in India after its overseas presales. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the presales of Game Changer are off to a strong start, with a total of Rs 10.18 crore gross collected in India so far. This includes block seat sales. Excluding these, the film has earned Rs 4.9 crore from the sale of 1,73,170 tickets across 4,761 shows. The Telugu 2D version is leading the pack in bookings, followed by Tamil and Hindi.

Language Gross Tickets Sold Shows Telugu Rs 4.48 Cr 142791 2223 Hindi Rs 18.12 Lakh 13849 732 Tamil Rs 23.97 Lakh 16530 1806 Total Rs 4.9 Cr 173170 4761

A Crucial Release for Ram Charan and Shankar

Game Changer is an important release for both Ram Charan and director Shankar. This is Ram Charan's first solo film since RRR, following his collaboration with Jr NTR. Additionally, Acharya was a home production headlined by his father, Chiranjeevi. For Shankar, who faced a setback with the underperformance of Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Game Changer represents a fresh opportunity to make a significant impact.

Ram Charan on Four-Year Gap

At a press meet in Mumbai, Ram Charan shared his feelings about his return after a four-year gap. "For the first time, I am feeling very alone right now, but also, I am feeling so much welcome. Thanks to all of you here," he said. Addressing the delay in his projects, he added, "So maalum nahi yaar, mereko bhi jaldi se jaldi karna hai movies. Maalum nahi itna der kyu hota hai (I do not really know. I also want to do movies as soon as possible. I do not know why it takes so long.)"

Dil Raju's Big-budget Production

Ace Telugu producer Dil Raju has left no stone unturned to make Game Changer a visual spectacle, promising a gripping story and strong performances. Notably, the film's 4 songs cost Rs 75 crore to make, with Jaragandi featuring 600 dancers and Raa Macha Macha shot with 1,000 dancers using advanced technology.

Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, who is expected to be a major highlight of the film. Bankrolled under Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie was shot in rich locations and has an estimated total budget between Rs 400-500 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films to date. Ram Charan aside, the film also stars Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah, Anjali, Naasar, Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The makers are ensuring a wide release for Game Changer. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil and likely to be showcased in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX formats.

