FWICE Urges Indian Film Industry To Boycott Turkey As Shooting Destination Over Diplomatic Concerns

Hyderabad: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body representing 36 crafts of workers, technicians, and artists in India's media and entertainment sector, has issued a strong appeal to Indian filmmakers to reconsider selecting Turkey as a filming location. This move follows Turkey's increasing support for Pakistan on issues that FWICE says impact India's national interests.

In a press release issued by FWICE, the organisation cited recent diplomatic developments and Turkey's positioning in international forums as reasons for its call to action. "FWICE, the apex body representing 36 crafts of workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry, strongly urges all Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination in light of its growing support towards Pakistan on matters that deeply concern India's national interests," the statement said.

The federation reiterated its core philosophy of prioritising national loyalty above all professional interests. "FWICE has always stood firm in its belief that 'Nation Comes First'. In view of recent developments and Turkey's consistent positioning in support of Pakistan, which has raised concerns regarding national integrity and security, we believe it is not in the best interests of the Indian film industry to invest or collaborate in any form that could indirectly support or benefit such a nation."

FWICE expressed concern that working in or with Turkey could be interpreted as implicit support of a country whose actions, according to the federation, contradict India's sovereign interests. "Turkey's stance has been observed not just diplomatically but also in various international forums, where it has taken positions contrary to India's sovereign interests. As an industry deeply rooted in Indian soil and culture, we cannot remain indifferent to actions that undermine our nation's dignity or security," the statement added.

Appealing to the entire Indian film fraternity, the federation stated, "We therefore appeal to all production houses, line producers, actors, directors, and crew members across the Indian film fraternity to stand in solidarity with the nation and boycott Turkey as a location for film shoots until such time that the country revisits its diplomatic stance and aligns with principles of mutual respect and non-interference.”

Meanwhile, FWICE General Secretary Ashoke Dubey has also called for a complete ban on Pakistani artists working in India. This call comes in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.