From Honey Singh's AR Rahman Tattoo To Deepika's RK: Celebs Who Got Inked To Honour Icons And Relationships

Hyderabad: Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh got tattooed for the first time and not just once, but three times in a single night. The singer took to Instagram to share glimpses of his new tattoos, two of which are deeply personal tributes - one to his mother and the other to music maestro AR Rahman.

Sharing a video of his tattoo session and close-up shots of the new ink, Honey Singh wrote, "Got my first TATTOO DONE!! My mum's signature, THE RICHEST LADY on earth!! I love you, mummy. Shoutout to my blood," he captioned, proudly displaying the tattoo which features his mother Bhupinder Kaur's signature, artistically connected to an image of a baby in a womb.

Honey Singh further surprised his followers by revealing that he didn't stop at just one tattoo. His third tattoo of the night was dedicated to none other than the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Sharing a video on social media, he wrote in the caption, "My third tattoo in one night for my lovely living legend @arrahman sir !! I love you sir thank you for everything not gonna post my second tattoo coz its very personal."

Tattoos have long been a form of personal storytelling, and celebrities often use them to preserve memories, express love, or honour those who've made a lasting impact on their lives. With Yo Yo Honey Singh's recent tribute to his mother and AR Rahman, he joins a growing list of public figures who choose to wear their emotions, quite literally, on their skin. Several Bollywood actors have also paid similar tributes to partners, family members, or iconic personalities through tattoos that tell stories of their relationships.

Saif Ali Khan's Forearm Tattoo For Kareena Kapoor Khan

Setting a major trend early on, Saif Ali Khan got Kareena Kapoor's name inked on his forearm in Devanagari script. The tattoo, which reads "Kareena," quickly became symbolic of their strong relationship and deep affection for one another. The couple, now happily married, continues to be one of Bollywood's most glamorous pairs. Saif's decision to go public with the tattoo was both romantic and bold.

Hrithik Roshan's Wrist Tattoo For Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan

Before their separation, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were one of Bollywood's most admired couples. Hrithik has Sussanne's tattoo etched into his wrist. As per reports, he had it for several years following their divorce, and fans interpreted this to mean he wanted to honour the relationship they once had while continuing to maintain as co-parents.

Maanyata Dutt's Finger Tattoo For Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt also illustrated her feelings in a similar way. She chose to have Sanjay's name tattooed on her finger, the simplest of markings, but a permanent one. The couple have endured so many ups and downs; therefore, Maanyata's tattoo is not only a permanent reminder, but also a representation of how much she cares and is loyal to him.

Akshay Kumar's Shoulder Tattoo For Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar, one of the most bankable actors in the industry, is equally known for his stable and loving marriage with author and former actor Twinkle Khanna. As a mark of his affection, Akshay got the nickname "Tina", Twinkle's pet name, tattooed on his shoulder.

Deepika Padukone's RK Tattoo For Ranbir Kapoor

One of the most talked-about celebrity tattoos in Bollywood history was Deepika Padukone's "RK" tattoo. Deepika had the initials inked on the nape of her neck during her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple later broke up, and Deepika eventually married Ranveer Singh. Years later, reports suggested that Deepika had either removed or modified the tattoo. Still, at the time, it had become a symbolic expression of love in the public eye.