From Yasuke To The Wind Rises: 5 Anime Series And Films Inspired By True Stories

Hyderabad: Many anime series and films draw inspiration from real-life events, historical figures, and personal experiences. While some stay true to the facts, others take creative liberties by adding supernatural elements, altering timelines, or introducing fictional protagonists who interact with real people. Autobiographical stories, in particular, often blend reality with fiction for dramatic effect or to protect identities. In some cases, gaps in historical records force creators to fill in the missing details, turning history into a mix of fact and folklore.

Here's a look at five anime series and films that draw inspiration from true stories while taking creative liberties to tell unique and engaging narratives.

1. Yasuke (2021)

The Netflix anime Yasuke is based on the real-life figure of Yasuke, an African-born samurai who served under the powerful warlord Oda Nobunaga during Japan's Sengoku period. While historical records fully recount Yasuke's stay at the court of Nobunaga, the information regarding his life after the death of the warlord is scarce.

The anime picks up where history leaves off, representing Yasuke as a wandering ronin and ferryman, later assigned the task of protecting a young girl, Saki, endowed with supernatural powers. The first few minutes indicate the break from history: giant robots and magic! This carries such a beautiful mixture of history and fantasy to create a rather unique interpretation of what Yasuke's legacy should be like and lead the viewers to an otherwise unknown yet fascinating historical figure.

2. The Wind Rises (2013)

The Wind Rises is, in effect, a fictionalised account of Jiro Horikoshi, who was the mastermind behind Japan's most advanced warplanes during World War II. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the film tracks Horikoshi's life from a young aviation enthusiast in World War I through his designer life in World War II.

Although The Wind Rises is based on real events, Miyazaki takes significant creative liberties, blending elements of Horikoshi's life with the story of Tatsuo Hori, a Japanese novelist who suffered from tuberculosis. The film also explores the tension between innovation and its consequences, as Horikoshi's designs were used for war despite his love for aviation. Despite its breathtaking animation, it is perhaps the most thoughtful and thought-provoking film from Studio Ghibli.

3. Miss Hokusai (2015)

Miss Hokusai is a biographical drama set in the Edo period, centred on O-Ei, the daughter of the renowned Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai. While her father is celebrated for iconic works like The Great Wave off Kanagawa, O-Ei's contributions to his art remain largely uncredited.

The film highlights the challenges she faced as a female artist in a male-dominated society. Themes of familial tension, artistic ambition, and gender inequality are explored, shedding light on the struggles of women in historical Japan. Miss Hokusai not only presents a beautifully animated historical narrative but also reclaims a piece of forgotten history, emphasising O-Ei's artistic influence and personal journey.

4. Mawaru-Penguindrum (2011)

At first glance, Mawaru-Penguindrum appears to be a surreal, whimsical story about three siblings - Kanba, Shouma, and Himar - who embark on a fantastical quest to retrieve a mysterious object called the Penguindrum. However, beneath its supernatural elements, the series is deeply rooted in real events.

The anime draws inspiration from the 1995 Tokyo subway sarin attack, an act of domestic terrorism carried out by the Aum Shinrikyo cult. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the siblings' parents were involved in acts of terrorism, mirroring the real-life perpetrators of the attack. Mawaru-Penguindrum explores themes of inherited guilt, trauma, and the consequences of past sins, making it a poignant and complex reflection on Japan’s history.

5. Trapp Family Story (1991)

Trapp Family Story is an anime adaptation of The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, Maria von Trapp's memoir. This true story also inspired the beloved musical, The Sound of Music.

In the animated series, the life of Maria as a governess in the von Trapp family is shown - her affection for the children, and her eventual marriage to Captain Georg von Trapp. Whereas The Sound of Music makes huge changes for theatricality's sake, Trapp Family Story has much more in common with the reality of the events: the family's fight to maintain their economic status and how to get out of Nazi-held Austria. By the way, the anime keeps the true names of all the von Trapp children, though some details have been re-arranged.

While The Sound of Music dwells heavily on romance and music, Trapp Family Story looks to offer a broader historical perspective on the complex problems faced by the von Trapp family during those turbulent times.

READ MORE

Top 5 Anime Series Where Main Characters Exhibit Villainous Traits

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8: Where To Watch Jinwoo Vs Baran Fight, What To Expect, And More

ReLIFE, Clannad & More: 5 Best Anime Series That Will Tug At Your Heartstrings And Make You Cry