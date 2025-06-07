From Vicky Kaushal To Abhishek Bachchan: Actors Who Proved Age Is Just A Number In Marriage

Hyderabad: In Indian cinema, the weddings of celebrities often become the topic of discussion. Fans are quick to celebrate, analyse, and even critique the unions of their favourite stars. While traditional Indian norms often favour a marriage where the man is older than the woman, a growing number of celebrities have challenged this convention. From Bollywood to the South Indian film industry, several actors have proudly married women older than themselves, proving that age is truly just a number when it comes to love.
The most recent example making headlines is Akhil Akkineni, son of South Indian superstar Nagarjuna. Akhil recently tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee, who is nine years older than him. Their marriage is sparking conversations across social media, and while some express surprise, many are lauding the couple for prioritising love over societal expectations.
But Akhil is far from the first to break this age barrier. Here's a look at other Indian celebrities who embraced love without letting age differences stand in the way.
1. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
One of Bollywood's most talked-about couples in the 1990s, Saif Ali Khan married actor Amrita Singh in 1991. At that time, Saif was just 21, while Amrita was 33 - 12 years his senior. Despite widespread scepticism, the couple remained married for 13 years and have two children together: actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. They got divorced in 2004.
2. Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan
Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, a film editor and director, in 2004. Farah is eight years older than Shirish. The couple met on the sets of Farah's directorial debut Main Hoon Na, and their love blossomed behind the camera. They became parents to triplets, born via IVF, in 2008.
3. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
Miss World 1994 and Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai is three years older than her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. The two met during the filming of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and grew close while working on Guru. Abhishek proposed in New York after the film's premiere, and the couple married in 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya.
4. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu
Actor Soha Ali Khan, daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, is five years older than her husband, actor Kunal Khemu. The couple met during the shoot of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge in 2009, got engaged in Paris in 2014, and married in a private ceremony in 2015. Their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, was born in 2017.
5. Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu is three years older than her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo fell in love while working on the horror film Alone in 2015 and got married in 2016. They welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022.
6. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
One of the most high-profile international relationships, Priyanka Chopra is ten years older than American singer and actor Nick Jonas. They first met in 2016 and began dating in 2018. Nick proposed in Greece, and they married in lavish ceremonies (both Christian and Hindu) in December 2018. Their daughter, Malti Marie, was born via surrogacy in 2022.
7. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
Actor and former Miss India Neha Dhupia is two years older than her actor-husband Angad Bedi. They married in an intimate Gurudwara ceremony in 2018 and are parents to two children - Mehr and Guriq.
8. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is five years older than Vicky Kaushal, whom she married in a private but lavish wedding in Rajasthan in 2021. The couple continues to enjoy a strong and supportive relationship.
Other Noteworthy Examples:
- Sunil Dutt and Nargis: Nargis was one year older. Married in 1958.
- Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab: Zarina is six years older. Married in 1986.
- Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar: Anjali is six years older. Married in 1995.
- Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth: Aishwaryaa is two years older. Married in 2004, separated in 2024.
- Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani: Adhuna is seven years older. They were married from 2000 to 2017 and have two daughters.
