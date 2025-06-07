ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Vicky Kaushal To Abhishek Bachchan: Actors Who Proved Age Is Just A Number In Marriage

Hyderabad: In Indian cinema, the weddings of celebrities often become the topic of discussion. Fans are quick to celebrate, analyse, and even critique the unions of their favourite stars. While traditional Indian norms often favour a marriage where the man is older than the woman, a growing number of celebrities have challenged this convention. From Bollywood to the South Indian film industry, several actors have proudly married women older than themselves, proving that age is truly just a number when it comes to love.

The most recent example making headlines is Akhil Akkineni, son of South Indian superstar Nagarjuna. Akhil recently tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee, who is nine years older than him. Their marriage is sparking conversations across social media, and while some express surprise, many are lauding the couple for prioritising love over societal expectations.

But Akhil is far from the first to break this age barrier. Here's a look at other Indian celebrities who embraced love without letting age differences stand in the way.

1. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (Photo: IANS)

One of Bollywood's most talked-about couples in the 1990s, Saif Ali Khan married actor Amrita Singh in 1991. At that time, Saif was just 21, while Amrita was 33 - 12 years his senior. Despite widespread scepticism, the couple remained married for 13 years and have two children together: actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. They got divorced in 2004.

2. Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan

Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan (Photo: IANS)

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, a film editor and director, in 2004. Farah is eight years older than Shirish. The couple met on the sets of Farah's directorial debut Main Hoon Na, and their love blossomed behind the camera. They became parents to triplets, born via IVF, in 2008.

3. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan (Photo: IANS)

Miss World 1994 and Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai is three years older than her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. The two met during the filming of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and grew close while working on Guru. Abhishek proposed in New York after the film's premiere, and the couple married in 2007. They have a daughter named Aaradhya.