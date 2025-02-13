From Vicky in Chhaava to Ranveer in Padmaavat: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Went the Extra Mile to Portray Royal Kings on Screen

Hyderabad: Bollywood has always been known for its larger-than-life portrayals, and nothing exemplifies this more than the depiction of royal kings on screen. From the grandeur of Mughal emperors to valiant Maratha warriors, several actors have taken it upon themselves to go above and beyond in their preparation for such monumental roles. Whether it was learning new skills, adopting extreme physical transformations, or immersing themselves in a character's psyche, these stars truly became the kings they portrayed.

Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava

One of the most recent actors to take on the challenge of playing a royal king is Vicky Kaushal, who portrayed Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. The actor's preparation for this demanding role was nothing short of intense. He not only gained over 25 kilograms to match the physical stature of the Maratha ruler, but he also practiced the art of stick twirling and mastered horse riding. Kaushal even got an ear piercing to understand the discomfort it would have caused in those times, embracing the full experience to portray the iconic king accurately.

Prithviraj Kapoor as Emperor Akbar in Mughal-e-Azam

Another classic example comes from the legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor, who immortalised the role of Emperor Akbar in Mughal-e-Azam. Known for his commanding presence, Kapoor didn't just rely on his natural acting talent but also physically transformed for the role. During filming, he followed a strict diet, which was monitored by his wife, alongside consuming Limical, a concoction believed to suppress appetite. This regimen, combined with his rigorous commitment to the role, helped him portray the emperor with authority. His performance remains one of the most iconic in Indian cinema.

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh's portrayal of the brutal and obsessive Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat required him to delve deep into the psyche of a power-hungry ruler. To fully embody the role, Singh isolated himself emotionally from his friends and family and fully immersed himself in the character during the shooting. He even revealed how the intensity of his character led him to experience a 'character hangover,' where he found himself reacting instinctively like Khilji in real life. One incident even saw him almost physically attacking someone on set, displaying how his role had overtaken his original personality. To cope, Singh turned to his family and friends to ground himself and return to normalcy.

Hrithik Roshan as Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar

Hrithik Roshan's transformation into Emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar was nothing short of remarkable. Initially uncertain about his ability to command 10,000 soldiers, Roshan soon embraced the role after director Ashutosh Gowariker encouraged him to face the challenge head-on. He learned to speak in Urdu, trained in sword fighting, and honed his horse-riding skills, all of which helped him portray the emperor's regal stature and commanding presence. His preparation was a journey of self-discovery, with Roshan revealing that the process made him stronger and more confident as an actor.

Ajay Devgn as Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn's portrayal of the warrior Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior demanded a great deal of physical preparation. Known for his action-packed roles, Devgn's portrayal of the Maratha warrior was one of his most intense performances. Devgn not only trained in martial arts and sword fighting but also studied the history of the warrior to ensure authenticity. The film's success stands as a testament to how deeply the actor connected with the role, bringing Tanaji's heroism to life.