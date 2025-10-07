ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Vera Farmiga's Chilling On-Set Experiences To The Smurl Haunting Case: All About The Conjuring: Last Rites Now On OTT

Published : October 7, 2025

Hyderabad: The horror genre's biggest franchise returns with its ninth and perhaps final installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites. Directed by Michael Chaves and produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, the supernatural thriller has taken audiences by storm in multiple capacities. Inspired by the infamous Smurl haunting case, this film blends documented paranormal research with fictional story to create memorable and lasting moments for the horror patrons. The film was released in theaters on September 5, 2025, and has officially begun streaming on OTT platforms worldwide, much to the approval of film lovers who missed its theatrical run. A Global Box Office Sensation Produced on a hefty budget of Rs 488 crore ($55 million), The Conjuring: Last Rites shatters all previously held expectations, grossing over Rs 4,066 crore ($458 million) at the global box office. The film became not only the highest-grossing film in The Conjuring Universe but also one of the highest-grossing horror films of all time. In India, the release of the film shattered records and had an incredible run, solidifying The Conjuring: Last Rites as the highest-grossing American horror film of all time, exceeding Final Destination: Bloodlines. The film's creepy storytelling yielded heavy footfalls in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. The response across the Asian continent was tremendous. In the Philippines, it managed to break several box-office records, including the highest grossing opening weekend for a horror film and the biggest opening of 2025. In Indonesia, it grossed over $5.34 million during its opening weekend, making it the highest American international horror release for 2025.