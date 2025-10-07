From Vera Farmiga's Chilling On-Set Experiences To The Smurl Haunting Case: All About The Conjuring: Last Rites Now On OTT
The Conjuring: Last Rites, now streaming on OTT, earned over Rs 4,000 crore worldwide. Read on to know more about the film.
Hyderabad: The horror genre's biggest franchise returns with its ninth and perhaps final installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites. Directed by Michael Chaves and produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, the supernatural thriller has taken audiences by storm in multiple capacities. Inspired by the infamous Smurl haunting case, this film blends documented paranormal research with fictional story to create memorable and lasting moments for the horror patrons.
The film was released in theaters on September 5, 2025, and has officially begun streaming on OTT platforms worldwide, much to the approval of film lovers who missed its theatrical run.
A Global Box Office Sensation
Produced on a hefty budget of Rs 488 crore ($55 million), The Conjuring: Last Rites shatters all previously held expectations, grossing over Rs 4,066 crore ($458 million) at the global box office. The film became not only the highest-grossing film in The Conjuring Universe but also one of the highest-grossing horror films of all time.
In India, the release of the film shattered records and had an incredible run, solidifying The Conjuring: Last Rites as the highest-grossing American horror film of all time, exceeding Final Destination: Bloodlines. The film's creepy storytelling yielded heavy footfalls in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.
The response across the Asian continent was tremendous. In the Philippines, it managed to break several box-office records, including the highest grossing opening weekend for a horror film and the biggest opening of 2025. In Indonesia, it grossed over $5.34 million during its opening weekend, making it the highest American international horror release for 2025.
Vera Farmiga's Real Life Paranormal Encounters
Although The Conjuring: Last Rites frightened millions globally, lead actress Vera Farmiga also had her share of scary moments in the real world while making the film. Farmiga, who reprised her iconic role as Lorraine Warren, recounted an incredible story about eerie and unexplained things taking place on set - much like the film's paranormal theme.
In an interview, she confessed that mysterious bruises and claw marks would appear on her body during filming. "Yeah, I get battered - that happens every time we do it. It's just these inexplicable bruising shapes that occur on my body. It just is what it is," Farmiga shared. She also recounted moments where teacups flew off shelves, and several cast and crew members woke up at exactly 3:00 AM, a time often linked to paranormal folklore. In one unnerving incident, Farmiga noticed digital claw marks appear on her computer screen during a video call with director James Wan.
Despite these unsettling experiences, the actress believes these incidents were a sign of how deeply connected she and her co-star Patrick Wilson (Ed Warren) had become to their characters. "We are caught between sensationalising this and just telling the truth. These things happen every time we do a Conjuring film," she added.
About the Film
The Conjuring: Last Rites features Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, and Ben Hardy. The narrative recounts the experience of Ed and Lorraine Warren--paranormal investigators--as they face their darkest and most personal case ever, based on the Smurl haunting, a real-life case from the 1980s that left residents of Pennsylvania terrified.
Led by director Michael Chaves, and screenwriters Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, the film seamlessly integrates horror, faith, and emotional closure into a rewarding conclusion to the many previous films.
OTT Release and Reception
After a successful run in theaters, The Conjuring: Last Rites was made available for digital streaming on October 7, 2025, on major OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in select territories. Critics are praising the film for its emotional performances, calling it "the perfect farewell" for the beloved horror franchise.
