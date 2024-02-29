From Varun, Kriti to Vikrant, Bollywood Congratulates Deepika- Ranveer as They Announce Pregnancy

Hyderabad: Bollywood IT couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced on February 29 that they were expecting their first child through asocial media post on their respective accounts. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shocked the internet when they revealed that they are expecting their first child. Several Bollywood celebrities sent their heartfelt greetings to the soon-to-be parents.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have announced that they are expecting their first child in September of this year. The actors announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, prompting greetings from celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Vikrant Massey, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more.

Reacting on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer's joint Instagram post, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Omg (oh my God)!!!! Congratulations you two!!!" Similarly, Varun Dhawan dropped three black heart emoticons in the comment section. Deepika's Chhapaak co-star Vikrant too congratulated the couple writing: "OMGGGGGGG!!!! Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko!!!"

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Mubarak (Congratulations)." Sonam Kapoor commented, "Congratulations (heart emoji)." Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta wrote, "Congratulations (heart emojis)... best news ever!" Mira Rajput dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments section of their post.

"Congratulations guys! Welcome to the best hood ever," Neha Dhupia commented. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actors Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta also dropped 'congratulations' in the comments section. Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh wrote, 'Omgggg congratulations (heart emojis) sooooo happppy."

For the unversed, the power couple posted a shot with lovely components such as a small cap, shoes, balloons, baby outfits, and safety pins. The two also disclosed that the baby is anticipated to come in September of this year. Ranveer-Deepika left the caption blank, with just a folded hand emojis and an evil eye emoji.