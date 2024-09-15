ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Underwater Stunts to D-Box Thrills: Jr. NTR Opens up about Devara with Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Telugu star Jr. NTR recently discussed the rigorous underwater shoot for his upcoming film, Devara: Part 1, in a revealing interview with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Additionally, Devara will make history as the first Indian film to be released with D-Box technology in Australia.

Jr. NTR Opens Up About Grueling Underwater Sequences
Jr. NTR Opens Up About Grueling Underwater Sequences (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Superstar Jr. NTR recently opened up about the grueling process of filming underwater sequences for his highly anticipated movie, Devara: Part 1. In an insightful conversation with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the RRR actor revealed the complexities and intense preparation involved in creating a pivotal underwater scene that took 35 days to shoot. Meanwhile, the makers in a special post announced that Devara has become the first Indian film to release in D-box theaters in Australia.

In an interview, Jr. NTR described the underwater shoot as one of the most challenging experiences of his career. The sequence, which includes a dramatic interaction with a shark, demanded extreme precision due to the brief periods actors could remain submerged. "If it is a six-second shot, we needed to rehearse it properly and execute it flawlessly," he explained.

The depth of the pool, reaching 18 feet, added to the difficulty, as actors had to perform not just swimming but also fighting and acting while submerged. The lack of visibility without goggles further complicated the process, making it hard for him to see the camera. Despite these hurdles, the Telugu superstar expressed pride in the team's achievements, highlighting the sequence as a complex yet rewarding challenge.

In addition to its impressive underwater sequences, Devara will also be the first Indian film to be released exclusively with D-Box technology. This cutting-edge format enhances the cinematic experience with over 65,000 haptic movements and vibrations that synchronise with the on-screen action. Specially designed recliners will be available for an immersive viewing experience, with the film debuting in D-Box theaters across Australia.

Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is set for release on September 27, 2024.

