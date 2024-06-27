From UK to Hyderabad: Prabhas Fever Peaks with Kalki 2898 AD Release - Watch

Hyderabad: On the day of its release, Kalki 2898 AD has set Prabhas fans buzzing with anticipation. The excitement surrounding this grand sci-fi spectacle, directed by Nag Ashwin, has reached fever pitch as aficionados of the Baahubali star thronged cinemas for the first-day first show.

From Telugu-speaking states to corners across India and beyond, enthusiasts are showering love on Kalki 2898 AD. Social media platforms are abuzz with jubilant posts and celebratory images from fans, their joy palpable after witnessing the film's grand release today, June 27.

In the UK, visuals of elated Prabhas fans exiting theaters are circulating widely online. Meanwhile, back home in Hyderabad's Sandhya theaters, a festive atmosphere gripped the air even before the film's premiere. Larger-than-life posters of Prabhas, adorned with garlands, were seen at various city spots, marking the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Admirers of Prabhas, whom the actor lovingly calls 'Darlings' are seemingly over the moon with the release of Kalki 2898 AD.

This ambitious project, blending elements of mythology and science fiction, promises a unique cinematic experience. Headlined by Prabhas alongside stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan portraying Ashwatthama, the film unfolds in the futuristic realm of Kasi in 2898 AD. It traces the narrative leading to the emergence of Kalki, a superhero inspired by Vishnu's 10th avatar.

With a reported budget of approximately Rs 600 crore and a runtime of 181 minutes, Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Despite a quieter promotional run compared to recent blockbusters like RRR, teasers, trailers, and behind-the-scenes glimpses managed to ignite curiosity among cinephiles.

As fans revel in the spectacle that is Kalki 2898 AD, expectations soar about its potential to rewrite box office records. Stay tuned for more updates on the biggest tentpole release of the year.