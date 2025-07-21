From Tumbbad To Bramayugam: 5 Must-Watch Horror Films Rooted In Indian Myths And Regional Folklore

India is a land of ancient stories, mystic traditions, and long-forgotten regional mythologies. It comes as no wonder that these have seeped into horror movies, giving birth to films that are far from typical jump scares. Rather, they borrow heavily from rich cultural heritage, lost myths, and chillingly mysterious rituals from the past. Here is a list of must-watch Indian horror films that dive deep into myth, folklore, and regional traditions, and leave a lasting impression with both their storytelling and haunting visuals.

1. Kumari (2022) - Malayalam | Streaming on: Netflix

Directed by Nirmal Sahadev, Kumari is a Malayalam horror fantasy film that transports audiences to the very centre of Kerala's folk culture. Aishwarya Lekshmi is the actress who plays Kumari, a newlywed who enters the home of her husband, a mansion haunted by sinister secrets and age-old lore. The film weaves elements of Vadakkan Aithihyamala (a classic folktale collection from Kerala), exploring themes of superstition, faith, and the mysterious power of ancestral curses. It’s a chilling tale set in a hauntingly beautiful village landscape.

2. Anandabhadram (2005) – Malayalam | Streaming on: YouTube / Sun NXT

A true gem of Malayalam cinema, Anandabhadram is a romantic dark fantasy horror film directed by Santosh Sivan. Based on Sunil Parameshwaran's novel, it blends ghosts, black magic, and tradtional Indian art forms. With Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, and a sinister performance by Manoj K. Jayan, the film is visually stunning. Inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's paintings, Theyyam, Kathakali, and Kalaripayattu, the film stands out for its immersive visuals and deep connection to Kerala's cultural roots.

3. Bramayugam (2024) – Malayalam | Streaming on: Sony LIV

Starring the legendary Mammootty, Bramayugam is a black-and-white period folk horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan. It explores the unsettling themes of madness and sacred mysteries buried in the folklore of Kerala. With a dark, atmospheric tone, the film is both a visual and narrative departure from mainstream horror. It was a hit both critically and commercially, earning more than Rs 85 crore and becoming one of the top-grossing Malayalam films of 2024. If you like dark tales based on tribal legend, this is a must-watch.

4. Bulbbul (2020) – Hindi | Streaming on: Netflix

Set in 1880s Bengal, Bulbbul is not only a horror film; it's a gothic fairytale with a feminist touch. Directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma, this film follows the evolution of a girl into a cryptic woman amidst stories of a "chudail" (witch). Triptii Dimri gives an impressive performance in this haunting tale, blending gender politics and supernatural vengeance. The crimson visuals and eerie storytelling make Bulbbul a haunting experience.

5. Tumbbad (2018) – Hindi | Streaming on: Prime Video

Tumbbad is a modern classic of Indian horror, telling the story of a man driven by greed and a cursed treasure in a rainy Tumbbad village, Maharashtra. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and co-directed by Adesh Prasad, and starring Sohum Shah as a man whose obsession with wealth takes him to dark, mythological places, Tumbbad features rich Marathi folklore and horrifying imagery, and is recognised for its production design, achieving cult status as one of the best Indian horror films.

These films are proof that Indian horror can move past cliched horror. Culturally rooted legends, lost rituals, and ancient beliefs support the stories, and they haunt you after the end credits roll. If you want horror that is rooted in something real and not ordinary but still mysterious, this is a great entry point for you.