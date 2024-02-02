From Troubled Marriage to Case against Raj Kundra: 5 Controversies Involving Poonam Pandey

Hyderabad: Poonam Pandey, a Bollywood actor and model, has always been in the news because of her bold persona and the controversies surrounding her. Over the years, Pandey's name has become synonymous with controversy. The actor, as per her team's statement, died on Friday from cervical cancer.

She started her Bollywood career in 2013 with the film Nasha. Since then the actor has invited trolls and criticism her way. Here is a look at the actor's most talked about controversies.

Poonam Pandey accuses Raj Kundra

The Lock Upp contestant has been embroiled in a number of controversies. However, the one that drew the most eyeballs was the high profile case of Raj Kundra. According to reports, Poonam was intimidated with signing a contract with a firm with whom Raj Kundra was also involved. She also claimed that her phone number was leaked in revenge.

Domestic violence allegations on husband Sam Bombay

Poonam accused Sam Bombay of abusing her just days after they married in 2020. He was arrested and eventually released on bail. However, they appear to have reconciled. In an interview, Poonam confessed that she lost her sense of smell due to domestic violence from her ex-husband Sam.

The model-actor speaking about the abuse, stated that the loss of smell was also linked to the brain haemorrhage she sustained during the beating. She filed a case against her husband for the assault.

Actor's arrest for violating Covid protocols

Poonam Pandey was embroiled in controversy even during the lockdown. For the unversed, during the lockdown, she went on a walk with her then husband Sam and was arrested by the Mumbai Police for flouting the rules. She was also heavily criticised on social media.

World Cup 2011

In 2011, Poonam wrote to the BCCI, stating that if India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, she would strip. However, the BCCI did not permit her to do so.

Google withdraws her app

Poonam Pandey launched the Pandey App in 2017. However, because of the app's provocative content, Google blocked it from the Play Store within an hour.

Poonam was born in Kanpur on March 11, 1991. She began her career as a model and was even one of the top models of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest.