From Thira To Maaman: How Hesham Abdul Wahab Became The Sound Of South Indian Cinema | INTERVIEW

In 2009, the musical reality show Star Singer introduced a fresh and soulful voice to Kerala's music-loving audience. The 19-year-old contestant who mesmerised viewers with his effortless singing was none other than Hesham Abdul Wahab. What began as a promising stint on a reality show soon blossomed into a remarkable journey through the Indian film industry.

The first person from the film industry to recognise Hesham's talent was music composer Jassie Gift. Hesham got his first break when Jassie invited him to sing for the film Pattalam. Recalling that moment, Hesham told ETV Bharat, "I had never even seen a recording studio before. I approached Jassie nervously." Though the opportunity wasn't for a solo song, the track earned praise in Tamil Nadu and opened doors for future projects. Not long after, he was part of films like Traffic (2011), and it was the song Thazhvaram from Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial debut Thira that truly altered the course of his career.

Hesham Abdul Wahab (Photo: Instagram)

But Hesham's ambitions extended beyond singing; he dreamed of becoming a music director. His breakthrough as a composer came with the film Salt Mango Tree, starring Biju Menon. "That was a turning point. From there, there was no looking back," he said.

His music for Vineeth Sreenivasan's Hridayam catapulted him into national recognition. The album's success opened up opportunities in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, and his songs began to trend widely on social media and music platforms.

Hesham Abdul Wahab with Vineeth Sreenivasan and Arjun Das (Photo: Instagram)

Now, Hesham is basking in the success of Maaman, a Tamil film currently enjoying a strong theatrical run. It's also the first film to feature a full soundtrack composed entirely by Hesham. Talking about the project, he shared, "Maaman is a film set in the town of Trichy, Tamil Nadu, featuring Soori, Swasika, and Aishwarya Lakshmi in lead roles. It's vastly different from anything I've done so far. This film demanded music that went deep into Tamil cultural roots."

To do justice to the film's themes, Hesham immersed himself in the region's folk and traditional music. Unlike Kerala, Tamil Nadu's music is deeply intertwined with life events like birth, marriage, and even death. Hesham researched this cultural richness extensively before beginning composition.

"I included Oppari singers in the film, which is deeply tied to Tamil culture. Oppari singers are those who sing at post-death rituals. They begin singing only after understanding the deceased person's relations - the uncle (maaman), father, mother, and others."

Hesham Abdul Wahab with Maaman team (Photo: Instagram)

One of the standout aspects of the Maaman soundtrack is a track performed by a trans woman artist, showcasing the diversity and authenticity Hesham aimed to bring to the project. However, the experience was emotionally taxing.

He said, "When director Prashanth narrated the script to me, I was deeply emotional. The portrayal of human relationships in the film is extremely touching. This film required a lot of experimentation and research, but we had very limited time."

With language barriers and a tight production schedule, collaboration was challenging. "The shoot started quickly, and the release date was set in a hurry. All the technicians were Tamil, and communication was very difficult," Hesham said. Most of the time, he had to rely on his technicians due to the director's packed schedule. "The music for Maaman was created from a space beyond our usual independent thinking."

Interestingly, Maaman wasn't meant to be Hesham's Tamil debut. His first Tamil film was Once More, starring Arjun Das and Athithi Shankar.

He said, "The songs were a hit, but the film's release got delayed. I got the opportunity through Arjun Das, who was deeply impressed by the songs in Hridayam. One day he called to congratulate me, and we struck up a friendship."

Following Hi Nanna, Maaman is the film for which Hesham said he's received the most praise. "My songs are becoming hits. My name is growing. But I'm learning about all of this from within four walls. For the past six months, I haven't stepped out of my studio. I create songs, do background scores, finish one project, and jump into the next.”

He fondly remembers his roots in Star Singer and credits the show for shaping his musical journey. "If I'm speaking to you today, it's because of that show. It played a big role in shaping Hesham the musician."

Notably, his first composition opportunity came not in cinema but through Munch Star Singer, a junior version of the original show. He composed the title track, which was never released, but it planted the seed for his future as a composer.

Hesham Abdul Wahab (Photo: Instagram)

Despite his current popularity, Hesham said the challenges never stop. "Even when songs become hits, there are still challenges. The gap after finishing a film can be mentally draining. You wonder if the next film will be as meaningful. I still face the same struggles today as I did when trying to get my first film."

He holds a special place in his heart for Vineeth Sreenivasan, who played a vital role in his growth. "Vineeth Sreenivasan is a part of my life. Thira made me recognised as a singer. Hridayam helped me grow as a music director. I believe Vineeth wrote Hridayam with me in mind for several scenes."

Hesham cites Devadoothan, the Mohanlal starrer with music by Vidyasagar, as his biggest inspiration. He's also been influenced by Jodhaa Akbar, Rockstar, Swades, and Boys.

His journey into Telugu cinema began with the popularity of Hridayam's soundtrack, which caught the attention of Mythri Movie Makers. That led to Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and then to the critically acclaimed Hi Nanna.

"Though Kushi had great songs, Hi Nanna received global attention and more public support. In film music, song popularity depends on a film's success, too," he said.

For Hesham, understanding regional sensibilities is key. "Whether it's Telugu or Malayalam cinema, what a music director needs to understand is the pulse of the audience. Language barriers aside, if we understand the nature of films and audience tastes, we can create good music in any industry," he said.

"There's always the worry - will people accept our songs and scores? I felt it most during the release of Maaman. This was music composed in an unfamiliar language, rooted in their culture," he added.

Now, with positive responses pouring in for Maaman, Hesham feels a sense of relief, but remains cautious. He said, "Some miscalculations do occur, not in the songs themselves, I'm confident in that. The mistakes happen in the teams we choose to work with. What I focus on now is choosing the right team."

And while he continues to lend his voice to tracks, he's becoming more selective. "Going forward, I'll reduce singing for other music directors, not stop completely, but I'll only sing songs that truly suit my voice," he said.

Hesham Abdul Wahab is deeply involved in different industries and stays true to his cultural roots, traditions, and emotions. He balances genuine artistic expression with wide public appeal, making his work both authentic and popular.