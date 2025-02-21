From The Taste Of Tea To Maborosi: 5 Underrated Japanese Films That Will Touch Your Soul

Hyderabad: Japanese films are known for their simple storytelling and understanding of human emotions. While several Japanese films have gained global fame, some remained undiscovered by the world despite their rich narrative and subtle portrayal of relationships.

Here is a list of five forgotten and underrated Japanese films that deserve more recognition now than ever.

1. The Zen Diary (2022)

The Zen Diary, directed by Yuji Nakae, is an insightful film on life, nature, and mindfulness. It is adapted from the nonfiction book by Tsutomu Mizukami published in 1978. The film is a calm panorama of living in harmony with nature. The slower pacing and plain storyline offer a gentle diversion from the loud style of modern living. The film has a 6.7 rating on IMDb.

2. Restaurant From The Sky (2019)

Directed by Yoshihiro Fukagawa, Restaurant From The Sky narrates the story of a cattle-ranching family in Hokkaido. They open a restaurant after tasting the culinary magic of a famous chef. It is a stirring journey that encompasses family ties, the joy of passion for cooking, and chasing one's dreams. With a 5.9 rating, the film highlights an engaging bond between its characters.

3. The Taste of Tea (2004)

Katsuhito Ishii's The Taste of Tea is an offbeat family drama set in rural Tochigi. The film, described as a surreal version of Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander, tells the story of the Haruno family, with each member dealing with personal challenges. The film is rated 7.6 on IMDb. Its charm lies in its quirky storytelling and its ability to evoke deep emotions.

4. Maborosi (1995)

One of Hirokazu Kore-eda's earlier masterpieces, Maborosi (IMDb 7.5), delves into the grief and emotional complexities following the unexpected death of a young woman's husband. The film's beauty lies in its subtle exploration of loss, the unknown, and the fragility of life. Though slow, Maborosi offers a cinematic experience that resonates with anyone who has grappled with the fragility of existence. It is a visually striking and deeply emotional film that explores the boundaries between life and death.

5. A Scene at the Sea (1991)

Helmed by Takeshi Kitano, A Scene at the Sea follows the story of a young deaf man who hopes to become a surfer. It is a touching story of love and endurance as his deaf girlfriend extends support. The honest way in which Kitano features the quiet beauty of their relationship as well as the young man's triumph over societal expectations turns this simple story into a heartwarming watch.