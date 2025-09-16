ETV Bharat / entertainment

From The Studio, Adolescence, To The Pitt: Emmy-Winning Shows And Where To Watch Online

Hyderabad: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 14, 2025. The grand ceremony celebrated the finest shows in television across multiple genres. It was a night of big wins, emotional speeches, and record-breaking recognition for some of the most talked-about series of the year.

Leading the evening was Seth Rogen's The Studio, which walked away with 13 awards out of 23 nominations. But it was not alone in the spotlight. Netflix's Adolescence, the medical drama The Pitt, and psychological thriller Severance also secured major wins. For viewers who missed these shows, the good news is that most are already streaming on popular platforms.

Let's take a look at the Emmy-winning shows and where you can watch them.

The Studio - Available on Apple TV+ / Prime Video

The Studio, the night's grand prize winner, scored big at the Emmy Awards. Created by Seth Rogen and featuring him as a member of the cast, the show focuses on the character Matt Remick, a Hollywood exec striving to reconcile art and profit in the harsh entertainment industry. The show brings together elements of high-stakes drama with sharp satire around issues of power, filmmaking, and ambition.

The cast includes Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. With 13 awards, it was the most decorated show of the year, cementing itself as one of the must-watch dramas currently streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Adolescence - Streaming on Netflix

Netflix's Adolescence became a cultural talking point with its dark and gripping storyline. The four-part limited series centers on a teen boy, recently arrested for the murder of a schoolmate. With a combination of suspense and commanding performances, the teen drama engaged both audiences and critics.

It not only had a runaway win on Emmy night, but it also broke streaming records on Netflix, drawing in millions of viewers worldwide. Its tightly written narrative makes it a binge-worthy drama that is both unsettling and unforgettable.

Slow Horses - Streaming on Apple TV+

The spy thriller Slow Horses took home the award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. Directed by Adam Randall, the series portrays a dysfunctional group of MI5 agents working under the grumpy but brilliant Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman.