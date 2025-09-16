From The Studio, Adolescence, To The Pitt: Emmy-Winning Shows And Where To Watch Online
From The Studio, Adolescence, The Pitt, here's a full guide on where to stream this year's Emmy-winning shows online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 14, 2025. The grand ceremony celebrated the finest shows in television across multiple genres. It was a night of big wins, emotional speeches, and record-breaking recognition for some of the most talked-about series of the year.
Leading the evening was Seth Rogen's The Studio, which walked away with 13 awards out of 23 nominations. But it was not alone in the spotlight. Netflix's Adolescence, the medical drama The Pitt, and psychological thriller Severance also secured major wins. For viewers who missed these shows, the good news is that most are already streaming on popular platforms.
Let's take a look at the Emmy-winning shows and where you can watch them.
The Studio - Available on Apple TV+ / Prime Video
The Studio, the night's grand prize winner, scored big at the Emmy Awards. Created by Seth Rogen and featuring him as a member of the cast, the show focuses on the character Matt Remick, a Hollywood exec striving to reconcile art and profit in the harsh entertainment industry. The show brings together elements of high-stakes drama with sharp satire around issues of power, filmmaking, and ambition.
The cast includes Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. With 13 awards, it was the most decorated show of the year, cementing itself as one of the must-watch dramas currently streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.
Adolescence - Streaming on Netflix
Netflix's Adolescence became a cultural talking point with its dark and gripping storyline. The four-part limited series centers on a teen boy, recently arrested for the murder of a schoolmate. With a combination of suspense and commanding performances, the teen drama engaged both audiences and critics.
It not only had a runaway win on Emmy night, but it also broke streaming records on Netflix, drawing in millions of viewers worldwide. Its tightly written narrative makes it a binge-worthy drama that is both unsettling and unforgettable.
Slow Horses - Streaming on Apple TV+
The spy thriller Slow Horses took home the award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. Directed by Adam Randall, the series portrays a dysfunctional group of MI5 agents working under the grumpy but brilliant Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman.
The show's mix of espionage, sharp writing, and flawed yet compelling characters has made it a critical darling. With its Emmy recognition, it now stands as one of Apple TV+'s strongest titles.
Hacks - Streaming on Netflix / HBO Max
The comedy-drama Hacks continued its winning streak with Jean Smart once again being recognised for her performance as Deborah Vance, a veteran comedian whose star power is fading. Alongside her, Hannah Einbinder plays Ava, a young writer navigating a complicated partnership with Vance.
The show also won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Known for its humour with a bite, Hacks is available to stream on Netflix and HBO Max.
The Penguin - Streaming on Jio Hotstar / HBO Max
One of the standout winners in the superhero genre, The Penguin is a gritty spin-off from The Batman (2022). Colin Farrell transforms into Oswald Cobblepot, aka Penguin, as he rises through Gotham's underworld.
The series also features Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Its dark tone and powerhouse performances earned it accolades at the Emmys. You can watch it on Jio Hotstar and HBO Max.
The Pitt - Available for streaming on Jio Hotstar / HBO Max
Claiming the Best Drama Series category, The Pitt takes us inside hospital emergency workers' lives and shows the beauty and chaos of the job.
Noah Wyle won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work, and Katherine LaNasa won Outstanding Supporting Actress. The Pitt towers above all the competition as a modern classic for its captivating stories showing the real-life struggles of those in medicine.
Severance - Available for streaming on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ wins again after Severance was nominated in 27 categories and won significant wins. Britt Lower won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Tramell Tillman bagged Outstanding Supporting Actor.
The show's premise is chilling: workers at a company have their work and personal lives surgically separated. This psychological thriller has fascinated audiences since its debut and remains one of the most original dramas of the decade.
Emmy Night Highlights
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards proved once again why they remain the most prestigious television honours. From heartfelt speeches to milestone wins, the night was a testament to television and its unique capability to not only entertain, but to also challenge and inspire.
As the night belonged to Seth Rogen's The Studio, shows like Adolescence, The Pitt and Severance kept the night balanced. Whether you enjoy dramas, comedies, thrillers, or superhero sagas, there is an array of offerings this Emmy highlighted.
