From The Promise To Anukul, 5 Must-Watch Indian Short Films Available On YouTube

Hyderabad: In the age of short attention spans and quick content, short films are fast becoming one of the most powerful formats in cinema. With their brevity and sharp storytelling, they offer filmmakers the freedom to experiment and present intimate, emotional, or provocative tales in a matter of minutes. Indian filmmakers, both established and emerging, have completely embraced this form and have given audiences powerful stories that linger long after the lights go down.

From Oscar nominees to sly love stories that are subversive at heart, below is a selected list of five excellent Indian short films that are available to watch on YouTube made by some of the best filmmakers in India. While these short films are technically sublime, they are also rich, socially aware, and very human.

1. Little Terrorist (2004) - Ashvin Kumar

Little Terrorist is perhaps one of India's most globally lauded short films, which was nominated for an Oscar by the Academy in 2005 for Best Live Action Short Film. Directed by Ashvin Kumar, the film is a moving tale set in the deserts of Rajasthan.

The story follows a young Pakistani boy who crosses the border by accident while retrieving a cricket ball. What unfolds is a touching narrative about humanity, fear, and compassion. Remarkably, the cast was made up of non-actors: Zulfuqar Ali, a street child, and Megnaa Mehtta, then a school student.

Despite its modest budget and shooting challenges, Little Terrorist went on to be screened at over 100 international festivals and won 14 awards.

2. That Day After Every Day (2013) - By Anurag Kashyap

This short film is one of Anurag Kashyap's most socially relevant 22-minute short that addresses eve teasing and everyday sexism in India. Starring Radhika Apte, Sandhya Mridul, and Geetanjali Thapa, the film follows three working-class women who experience street harassments everyday. What begins as despair, becomes rebellion and empowerment. The film has an excellent climax and a thoughtful and emotionally charged story that makes it a must watch.

3. Anukul (2017) - Sujoy Ghosh

Anukul is a science fiction film, made by Sujoy Ghosh, the director of Kahaani and Ahalya, based on a short story by Satyajit Ray. The film stars Saurabh Shukla and Parambrata Chatterjee, and focuses on subject matter including ethics, artificial intelligence and human insecurity. The story is about a Hindi teacher, who acquires a humanoid robot named Anukul. As the robot takes the form of a person, trouble begins when its existence can threaten jobs and even feelings. Anukul unfolds beautifully with intrigue and a haunting end to illustrate our personal discomfort to the rise of machines replacing humans; at work, and away from work in even our personal lives.

4. Man Woman Man Woman (2024) - Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah is an extraordinary actor, who has only now entered the world of direction with a short film titled Man Woman Man Woman, a poignant reflection of love and companionship across generations. Featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, Saba Azad and Tarun Dhanrajgir, the film challenges stereotypes and over-expectations regarding age, love and emotional sustenance.

While many love stories may privilege youth, this film awarded equal, if not more, emotional gravitas to the older couple. By creating poetic silences interspersed with genuine dialogue, we receive a humble, but powerful film, that encourages us to contemplate the ease, tranquillity and honesty that unconditional love can inspire.

5. The Promise (2024) – Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia has crafted a touching story of love lost and promise kept, The Promise, inspired by O. Henry's After Twenty Years. With Jim Sarbh and Priyamani in the lead roles, the 11-minute film tells the story of George, a bartender, who waits 20 years after parting from his love to meet again. Upon returning to the bar where everything began, George's emotions boil underneath. The Promise earns a sense of timelessness in Dhulia's understated storytelling and visual style.