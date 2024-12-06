From The Goat Life to Anji: 5 Indian Films That Took the Longest to Complete

Hyderabad: Filmmaking has never been easy and with the Covid-19 pandemic, shooting movies became an even bigger task. Several films had to face delays due to the pandemic. However, that's not all. From complex productions to monetary constraints, here is a look at five Indian films that took the longest to complete production and were finally released after years of waiting.

1. The Goat Life – 16 Years

Adapted from the best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, The Goat Life (2024) took the longest time in productions in Indian cinema, taking an astounding 16 years to reach the big screen. The journey began in 2008 when director Blessy, who also produced the film, read the novel and decided to adapt it into a film. Prithviraj Sukumaran was cast in the lead role, and the project was set in motion. However, the film's production was halted by financial troubles, leaving it stuck in development hell for several years.

In 2015, new co-producers came on board, giving the film a second chance. Filming began in 2018, only to be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film's long journey was marred by numerous delays, and after shooting wrapped in 2022, post-production work continued for a long period. Finally, The Goat Life was released on March 28, 2024.

2. Pakeezah – 16 Years

Pakeezah (1971), one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, is another project that suffered from extensive delays, taking a total of 16 years to complete. Filming for Pakeezah began in 1956 under the direction of Kamal Amrohi. The film faced delays due to a variety of reasons, including the troubled relationship between the director and star Meena Kumari, who separated in 1964. Kumari's alcoholism and personal struggles also hindered her ability to complete the film.

Moreover, the film's production was affected by technological changes, including a switch from black-and-white filming to color and the acquisition of a Cinemascope lens. Additionally, key crew members like cinematographer Josef Wirsching and music director Ghulam Mohammed passed away during production, adding to the delays. After five years of being shelved, Pakeezah was completed and released in 1971, becoming a classic.

3. Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam – 11 Years

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam (2023) has had an equally tumultuous production. Announced in 2013, the film originally starred Suriya in the lead role. However, after creative differences, Menon shelved the project and later revived it in 2015 with Vikram as the protagonist.

The production faced several hurdles, from financial and legal issues to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest roadblocks was a legal battle over unpaid debts, which led to a court case that delayed the project further. After years of struggles, Dhruva Natchathiram finally completed filming in February 2023 and was released after an 11-year-long wait.

4. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva – 7 Years

Another major film that had a protracted production process was Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022), directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film's journey began in 2014, when it was first announced, and it was initially expected to release in 2016. However, due to various factors, including production delays and monetary constraints, the film's timeline was extended.

Principal photography began in 2018, and filming stretched until March 2022. There were several delays throughout the production, including Ranbir Kapoor's schedule conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and technical challenges with the VFX. After multiple setbacks, Brahmstra was finally released on September 9, 2022.

5. Anji – 6 Years

Anji (2004), starring Chiranjeevi, is notable for being the first Indian film to incorporate 3D digital graphics. However, the film's path to completion was anything but easy. Announced in 2000, Anji was initially scheduled to release in 2002 but faced multiple delays due to extensive work on the film's VFX and CGI elements.

With a high budget and cutting-edge visual effects for its time, Anji required a significant amount of time to finish its post-production. After a six-year wait, the film was finally released on January 15, 2004, during the Sankranthi festival. Despite winning the National Film Award for Best Special Effects and two Nandi Awards, Anji faced challenges at the box office due to its high costs.