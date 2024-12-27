From The Accidental Prime Minister To Main Atal Hoon: 5 Movies Based On Indian Prime Ministers

Hyderabad: India's history and political landscape have inspired many films that showcase the lives of its Prime Ministers, their journeys, and the significant events during their tenures. With the recent passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, hailed as the architect of India's economic reforms, let's take a look at films that have depicted the lives of some of India's most influential leaders.

1. The Accidental Prime Minister

Released on January 11, 2019, The Accidental Prime Minister is a biographical political drama based on Sanjaya Baru's book of the same name. Directed by Vijay Gutte, the film portrays Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure as India's Prime Minister. Anupam Kher played the role of Singh, while Akshaye Khanna portrayed Sanjaya Baru, his media advisor. The film explores the internal dynamics of Singh's cabinet, his achievements, and the challenges he faced while leading the country. The supporting cast includes Suzanne Bernert, Ahana Kumra, Arjun Mathur, Vipin Sharma, and Divya Seth.

2. Main Atal Hoon

Released on January 19, 2024, Main Atal Hoon is a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, known for his poetic eloquence and impactful leadership. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film chronicles Vajpayee's journey from being a dedicated worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to becoming one of India's most revered Prime Ministers. Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi brings Vajpayee's persona to life with remarkable depth. The film celebrates Vajpayee's legacy, highlighting his contributions to Indian politics, his eloquent speeches, and his enduring charisma.

3. PM Narendra Modi

This 2019 biographical film, directed by Omung Kumar, captures the life and journey of the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Vivek Oberoi plays the titular role, supported by Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, and Suresh Oberoi. The movie delves into Modi's early life, his decision to renounce worldly attachments to become a sanyasi, and his eventual rise to the country's highest office. It also portrays pivotal moments of his tenure, such as the implementation of Article 370, the surgical strikes, and demonetisation. The film also includes a brief portrayal of Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister.

4. Chalo Jeete Hain

Chalo Jeete Hain is a short film inspired by true events from the life of Narendra Modi. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and released in 2018, it narrates the story of a young boy named Naru. The film captures Naru's curiosity about life's purpose and his selfless quest to help others. While it is not a full-fledged biopic, the film offers a glimpse into the formative years of the future Prime Minister.

5. Emergency

Scheduled for release on January 17, 2025, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is a highly anticipated political drama. Kangana not only stars as Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, but she has also written, directed, and co-produced the film. Emergency focuses on the 21-month state of emergency imposed by Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, a controversial period in Indian history. The film explores the political and social turmoil of the era. The film's cast also includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.

These films not only provide a cinematic portrayal of the lives of Indian Prime Ministers but also offer audiences a deeper understanding of their personal and professional journeys. From the quiet resilience of Dr Manmohan Singh to the fiery leadership of Indira Gandhi and the visionary leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, these movies reflect the diverse facets of leadership that have shaped India's history. As these stories continue to inspire, they remind us of the impact of these leaders on the nation.