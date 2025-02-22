From Tekken Bloodline To Castlevania Nocturne: Netflix's 6 Best Anime Series Based On Video Games

Hyderabad: Video game adaptations have historically been hit or miss, but in recent years, Netflix has successfully tapped into the rich narratives of popular gaming franchises. With visually stunning animation, compelling storytelling, and faithful representations of beloved characters, Netflix's anime adaptations bring these digital worlds to life like never before. From high-octane action to emotional depth, these adaptations have captivated both gaming lovers and new audiences.

From Tekken: Bloodline to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, here's a look at some of the best Netflix anime series based on video games.

1. Tekken: Bloodline

Year: 2022

Based on: Tekken 3 (1997)

Genre: Action, Martial Arts, Drama

One of the most iconic fighting game franchises of all time, Tekken has long been known for its deep lore and intense rivalries. Tekken: Bloodline brings the franchise's dramatic storytelling, focusing on the journey of Jin Kazama.

After witnessing his mother's brutal death at the hands of a creature known as Ogre, Jin turns to his grandfather, Heihachi Mishima, for training in the deadly Mishima fighting style. However, Jin struggles with his mother's pacifist teachings, and his journey of revenge leads him to the King of the Iron Fist tournament, where he must confront his heritage. The show culminates in a climactic battle that awakens the Devil Gene within him, changing his fate forever.

Faithful to the story of Tekken 3, Tekken: Bloodline offers a well-executed adaptation that stays true to its roots while expanding upon character motivations. The fight choreography is a highlight, closely mimicking the action from the game while delivering an emotionally engaging experience for longtime fans.

2. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Year: 2024

Based on: Tomb Raider (2013 reboot trilogy)

Genre: Adventure, Action, Mystery

Lara Croft, one of gaming's most legendary heroines, returns in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. This anime series continues the story of the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, following the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018).

Following the tragic loss of her mentor Conrad Roth, Lara isolates herself, throwing herself into perilous adventures as a way to cope with her grief. But when a stolen artifact leads her on a globetrotting chase, she uncovers a dangerous conspiracy that threatens the world. To stop an apocalyptic force from being unleashed, Lara must confront both external threats and her own inner turmoil.

With breathtaking animation, thrilling action sequences, and a faithful portrayal of Lara's resilience, this series is a must-watch for Tomb Raider fans. It captures the essence of the modern Tomb Raider games while introducing new layers to the character's emotional depth.

3. Arcane

Year: 2021

Based on: League of Legends

Genre: Fantasy, Action, Drama

Very few adaptations of video games have reached the heights of acclaim as Arcane, a series that expands the world of League of Legends and is a treat in terms of animation and storytelling.

Set in the divided cities of Piltover and Zaun, Arcane follows sisters Vi and Powder as they navigate the growing tensions between the two societies. Their bond is tested by violence, political upheaval, and the rise of Hextech, a new form of magical technology. As Powder transforms into the infamous Jinx under the influence of the sinister Silco, Vi struggles to pull her sister back from the brink.

Splendid with great visuals, a deeply emotional story, and an ensemble of voice actors, Arcane won terrific criticism and various awards. Whether you're a longtime League of Legends fan or entirely new to the universe, this series is a must-watch.

4. Castlevania: Nocturne

Year: 2023

Based on: Castlevania: Rondo of Blood (1993) & Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997)

Genre: Dark Fantasy, Action, Horror

Building on the success of Netflix's original Castlevania anime, Castlevania: Nocturne introduces a new protagonist - Richter Belmont, the descendant of Trevor and Sypha. Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, this series follows Richter as he takes up the family mantle of vampire hunting.

As the Vampire Messiah rises, threatening to usher in an era of darkness, Richter must ally with revolutionaries and supernatural beings to prevent humanity's downfall. The series expands upon the lore of the Castlevania games while maintaining the dark, gothic atmosphere that fans love.

With excellent animation, gripping action, and strong character arcs, Castlevania: Nocturne is a worthy successor to the original Castlevania anime and a thrilling addition to the franchise.

5. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Year: 2021

Based on: The Witcher (Video Game Series & Books by Andrzej Sapkowski)

Genre: Dark Fantasy, Action

While the Witcher series, starring Henry Cavill, is famous as a live-action adaptation, Netflix also expanded the universe with an anime film: The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. This feature revolves around Vesemir, Geralt of Rivia's mentor, and explores the tragic history of Kaer Morhen.

As dark powers conspire to exterminate the witchers, the much wiser Vesemir finds a plot that threatens his order's survival. In a partnership with Illyana, a childhood friend, Vesemir goes to war against the wicked sorceress Tetra, who has manipulated the Kaedwen king into attacking the witchers. The film features high-quality animation, savage battle scenes, and a storyline that enriches the lore of The Witcher.

Nightmare of the Wolf tells a fresh perspective of The Witcher universe, focusing its lens on Vesemir and yet upholding the mature themes that fans love.

6. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Year: 2022

Based on: Cyberpunk 2077

Genre: Cyberpunk, Sci-Fi, Action

Set against the neon-drenched dystopia of the killings of Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an intensely high-octane brutal, shocking emotional punch that leaves viewers feeling astonished.

David, a gifted but struggling student, is forced into the world of mercenary outlaws - Edgerunners, after his mother's tragic death. With an unusually high tolerance for cybernetic implants, David rises in the ranks but too soon he faces the dire consequences attributed to cyberpsychosis. His journey is filled with deceit, love, and stark realities of Night City and makes for a gripping and heartbreaking tale, even pulling a few tears from even the staunchest viewers.

Praised for its striking animation, powerful character arcs, and philosophical examinations of technology against human nature, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one that stands out as possibly one of the best-made cyberpunk anime since its inception.