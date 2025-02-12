ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Streets to Stardom: The Journey Of K-Pop Idol Yu Hyuk

Hyderabad: 24-year-old member of the K-pop band 1VERSE (read Universe) Yu Hyuk had never even imagined a life like this with the luxury of music. From begging and sometimes stealing, to now to debut in the US with his band, his journey has been nothing short of inspirational. Born on March 3, 2000, in Kyongsong, a northeast province in North Korea, this is the story of Yu Hyuk from the streets to stardom.

His childhood was filled with hardships as Yu was raised in poverty. The situation only worsened after his parent's separation. At the age of nine, Yu was forced into begging to survive. Hyuk began to beg on the streets of North Hamgyong, ran errands for soldiers, and even stole cement to sell at a higher price to feed himself.

Hyuk stayed back with his father after his mother escaped to South Korea. However, in 2013, Hyuk made the hard decision to escape North Korea. His journey took him through several countries, including China, before arriving in South Korea. Reflecting on his life in North Korea, Hyuk once admitted, "We were essentially beggars who happened to have nothing else but a house."

Upon arrival in South Korea, Hyuk faced yet another challenge, which was adapting to a society and culture that were different from his own. He spent a year with his mother before moving to a boarding school for North Korean defectors. The competitive environment of South Korea's education system was not an easy fit for Hyuk, and he felt isolated. He also struggled to connect with his mother, who he did not feel close to, and soon decided to finance his own life by working part-time at a restaurant.

His life took a terrible turn when at the age of 15 he learned about his father's passing. He had always relied on his father for support, so the news was devastating. Hyuk turned to writing with comfort while he worked to support himself. He first started writing poems that reflected on his challenging background, especially his early years spent in North Korea and his desire to be with his father. With the support of friends and mentors, Hyuk started telling his experience and eventually discovered his real calling - rap.