From Srinagar To Stardom: Tasaduq's Journey From Kashmir To Bollywood

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In the heart of Kashmir, where the picturesque valley meets the fervour of youth ambition, a new wave of cinematographers is emerging, making its mark in the Indian film industry. Among these talented individuals is 32-year-old Tasaduq Hussain Baba from Srinagar's old city, whose journey from a photography enthusiast to a celebrated cinematographer in Bollywood is nothing short of inspiring.

Tasaduq, who nurtured a passion for photography and videography from a young age, pursued a degree in journalism in 2014 to turn his hobby into a profession. Post graduation, he enrolled in numerous courses and workshops both within Kashmir and outside to hone his skills in camera work and film editing.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Tasaduq shared his breakthrough moment: "In 2015, I got the opportunity to work as a set assistant on the Bollywood film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' This was a huge milestone for me, where I learned the intricacies of film sets, cinematography, and teamwork."

Following this experience, Tasaduq worked on various television advertisements as a cinematographer and eventually collaborated with renowned national and international campaigns. His impressive portfolio includes music videos with famous Bollywood singer and composer Salim Merchant.

"Working with Salim Merchant was a dream come true. To see someone I admired on TV and then to work with him was surreal. By the grace of God, I always strive to give my best, and this dedication has opened doors to work with other major Bollywood personalities," he added.

Currently, Tasaduq is busy with a new TV commercial and a music album, set to be released soon. He expressed optimism about the changing circumstances in the Kashmir Valley, which is once again becoming a popular location for Bollywood films and music videos. He believes that this resurgence presents significant opportunities for local youth.

"The youth here are incredibly talented," Tasaduq noted. "With proper training, hard work, and dedication, they can make their mark in any field. It's the passion and desire to achieve that ultimately leads to success," he concluded.