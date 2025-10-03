ETV Bharat / entertainment

OTT Releases This Weekend: From Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi To Cillian Murphy's Steve - Here's What To Watch

Shifting gears from action to inspiration, 13th delves into the reality of India's competitive education sector. Written by Sameer Mishra, the show is inspired by the life of famous teacher Mohit Tyagi, widely referred to as "MT Sir." Embedded within the narrative is MT and a past student's tale, coming together to create a fervent educational startup. In all their trial and tribulations, 13th highlights the phenomenon of a "drop year" post-12 and the stress students endure in pursuit of scholastic excellence. With its real-life narration and gripping performances, the series is sure to trigger discussions on learning, failure, and determination.

Action enthusiasts will be treated to high-octane drama in Madharaasi. Sivakarthikeyan plays Raghu, a troubled soul with a past, who is recruited for a perilous assignment by Prem, an NIA operative (Vidyut Jamwal). With Prem having been injured during a previous attempt to intercept a very influential arms syndicate bringing weapons into Tamil Nadu, Raghu has to now penetrate the syndicate and dismantle it.

Hyderabad: The first weekend of October 2025 is ready to treat streaming audiences with a string of engrossing films and thought-evoking series on prominent OTT platforms. Ranging from high-octane action thrillers to uplifting dramas and emotionally charged stories, the slate for this weekend has something for everyone. Here are the OTT releases you should not miss.

Annapoorani

OTT Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Jai, Achyuth Kumar, Karthik Kumar

Nayanthara stars in Annapoorani, a tender drama of passion, culture, and determination. The movie traces the journey of Annapoorni, a young woman aspiring to be a renowned chef. But her Brahmin upbringing and family traditions conflict with her dreams, particularly when her culinary training involves handling meat. Things take a tragic turn when an accident renders her incapable of tasting food. The film follows her process of overcoming adversity and redefining her senses to achieve her aspiration. With depth of feeling and a powerful central performance by Nayanthara, Annapoorani is a tale of courage and determination.

Steve

OTT Release Date: 3 October 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Joshua Barry, Charles Beaven

Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy returns to our screens with Steve, a riveting drama written by Max Porter. The film is about Steve, a committed headteacher who is struggling to keep his school open and his students from losing hope. The film also tracks the turmoil in Sky, a troubled student with violent tendencies and internal conflicts. With the layered narrative and Murphy's gripping performance, Steve is one of the most eagerly-awaited titles of the week.

Angel Has Fallen

OTT Release Date: October 4, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Nick Nolte, Piper Perabo, Danny Huston

Fans of Hollywood action thrillers can look forward to Angel Has Fallen, the third instalment in the popular franchise. Gerard Butler once again stars as Secret Service agent Mike Banning, who finds himself the sudden target of an accusation that he had masterminded an assassination attempt on the President of the United States. With the country turning against him, Banning has to go into hiding in order to clear his name and find the actual perpetrators. With Morgan Freeman starring as the President, this action-packed thriller blends action, suspense, and political intrigue.