From Sheila to Kala Chashma: Celebrating Katrina Kaif's Most Memorable Dance Numbers on Her Birthday

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 6:28 AM IST

Katrina Kaif is known for her ability to continually give chart-topping singles. Throughout her career, she has featured in several songs, making a lasting impression with her mesmerising dance routines. Let's take a look at the actor's popular dance routines as she approaches her 40th birthday on July 16.

Katrina Kaif is known for her ability to continually give chart-topping singles.
Katrina Kaif (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has appeared in several Bollywood songs that highlight both her dancing prowess and acting range. Some of her songs showcase various facets of her skill and range as an actor and performer. From Sheila Ki Jawani (2010), a high-energy dance number, to Swag se Swagat, the actor had some incredible songs to her career. The actor seamlessly transforms into the character with hook steps being widely followed till date, be it Kala Chashma or Chikni Chameli. Her songs, over the years, have gained enormous popularity being played at weddings, parties and other functions.

On her 40th birthday today, let us have a look at some of the career-defining songs of the actor:

1. Sheila Ki Jawani, Tees Maar Khan (2010): This song still tops party anthems for its catchy beats and Katrina's energetic dance steps, demonstrating her ability to perform both with grace and high-energy. Sheila Ki Jawani from the film Tees Maar Khan became an instant with steps from the song's being copied till date.

2. Chikni Chameli, Agneepath (2012): A powerful dance number in which Katrina plays a strong and confident character, demonstrating her ability to dominate the stage with charisma and fire. Kaif delivered a powerful dance performance in Chikni Chameli, showcasing her versatility as a performer. Her appeal and confident demeanour heightened the song's feel, making it an outstanding dance routine.

3. Kala Chashma, Baar Baar Dekho (2016): Katrina's vibrant performance in this song showcases her knack for peppy, cheerful tunes, seamlessly blending dance routine with her style. The song featured Katrina and Sidharth Malhotra with choreography by Bosco Martis. Her superb dance moves, combined with her contagious energy and confidence, captivated the audience and left an indelible mark.

4. Afghan Jalebi, Phantom (2015): Katrina once again showcased her versatility by embracing the essence of Afghan culture via dance, demonstrating her ability to adapt to numerous dance styles and ethnic themes.

5. Swag Se Swagat, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): This song showcases the actor's dancing talent. The song filmed on Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan not only featured their chemistry but Kaif's ability to make any dance number look appealing. The song instantly resonated with the youth becoming one of the most celebrated song of the year.

These songs highlight Katrina Kaif's breadth as an actor, from exuberant solo dance numbers to romantic tracks. The actor has only grown from song to other. Her versatility and capacity to enthrall audiences couple with her on-screen persona has made her a name to reckon with in the Bollywood industry.

