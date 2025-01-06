From Salman-Rashmika To Hrithik-Kiara: Fresh Celebrity Pairings To Watch Out For In 2025

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding Bollywood and South Cinema is about to reach new heights in 2025, thanks to a string of fresh on-screen pairings. Though fans love watching the sparks fly between iconic jodis, 2025 is set to offer some exciting, never-before-seen onscreen collaborations. Whether it is the unexpected pairing of Salman Khan with Rashmika Mandanna or the first-ever coming together of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, this year promises to offer more in terms of big-screen pairing.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna - Sikandar

This is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated pairings of the year. Bollywood's quintessential superstar Salman Khan will be seen alongside South beauty Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar, slated for an Eid 2025 release. A mass-action film, Sikandar has all the ingredients to set the screen on fire, with Salman's larger-than-life persona and Rashmika's beauty bringing a fresh appeal. Fans are particularly excited to see the duo's dynamic, with Khan known for his action-packed roles and Rashmika's screen presence.

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani - War 2

Next up is the much-anticipated pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in War 2, set for release in 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, War 2 is expected to deliver a mix of action, thriller, and suspense, bringing Hrithik's superhero-like charisma alongside Kiara's impeccable charm. This is their first collaboration, and the excitement is through the roof. Alongside Hrithik, War 2 will also feature South sensation Junior NTR, making it a pan-India spectacle. The chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara is a hot topic, and fans cannot wait to see how it translates onto the big screen.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna - Chhava

In the period drama Chhava, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space for the first time, and the pairing has already created a massive buzz. Vicky, who is known for his intense and powerful performances, will be playing Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika will take on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhosale. This historical drama, releasing on February 14, 2025, is poised to strike a perfect balance between action and romance, and fans are eager to see how Vicky and Rashmika's on-screen chemistry evolves in this grand period setting.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan - Metro In Dino

Another exciting new pair will come together in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his charm in Aashiqui 2, will be starring opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film's narrative promises to explore complex relationships and personal journeys, and the chemistry between Aditya and Sara is expected to bring emotional depth to the storyline.

Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor - Param Sundari

In Param Sundari, we will witness the first time pairing of Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The film, a cross-cultural romantic drama, is set to release in July 2025 and is generating a lot of excitement among fans. Siddharth and Janhvi promise to bring a fresh dynamic to the screen. Their fresh pairing will certainly attract a diverse audience with fans of both actors looking forward to this dynamic collaboration. The film will be helmed by Tushar Jalota.

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde - Deva

Shahid Kapoor, known for his versatility from his chocolate-boy image to his action-packed avatar in Kabir Singh, is all set to pair up with South beauty Pooja Hegde in Deva. This action-thriller, directed by Roshan Andrews, is set to release in January 2025. The contrast between Shahid's urban appeal and Pooja's grace promises to create an electrifying onscreen presence. The thriller genre, combined with their chemistry, is expected to be a hit with audiences who are craving something thrilling and fresh.

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor - Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan

A pairing to look out for in 2025 is that of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan. Shanaya, who is making her Bollywood debut after a lot of anticipation, will be seen opposite the versatile Vikrant Massey. Their pairing is an exciting experiment that will draw a lot of fans. Directed by Santosh Singh, the film is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It. Shanaya's newness coupled with with Vikrant's experience could strike the perfect balance in this heartwarming tale.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor - Loveyapa

Bollywood's latest generation of stars, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor will pair up in Loveyapa, a romantic drama. Junaid, the son of Aamir Khan, and Khushi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi, will bring star-studded legacies into their debut film. Directed by Adwait Chandan, the film is set to release in February 2025, and its narrative will explore love, relationships, and modern complexities.