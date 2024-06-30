From Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma to Jr NTR, Celebs Cheer as Team India Secures T20 World Cup 2024 Victory

Hyderabad: Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and other celebrities took to social media to congratulate the Indian men's cricket team on their victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. June 29 will go down in Indian cricket history as on this day, the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. The entire country celebrated as India defeated South Africa in the tournament's final match with celebrities joining in the chorus.
For a change, Anushka Sharma wasn't seen in the grandstand supporting the squad, however, the actor was quick to express her gratitude to her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, who served as a driving force behind winning the trophy. Taking to Instagram, she said, "AND.. I love this man @virat.kohli," along with a photo of Virat holding the cup. "So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this," she added.
She also mentioned in a different post how their daughter Vamika became anxious after witnessing the players cry on television. She revealed, "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!"
On Sunday, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan wished Team India luck in winning the championship. Superstar Salman Khan too congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the ICC Trophy of the T20 World Cup by sharing a photo of the team with the caption "champions". Sidharth Malhotra praised Team India's performance, emphasizing the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's powerful game, and Jasprit Bumrah's impactful bowling that contributed to India's unforgettable victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.