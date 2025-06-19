From Rent-a-girlfriend To Kaiju No. 8, Crunchyroll Unveils Power‑Packed Summer 2025 Anime Lineup

Hyderabad: As temperatures rise, so does the excitement among anime fans. Crunchyroll has announced a thrilling slate for Summer 2025, packed with sequels to fan‑favourites, bold new titles, and feel‑good limited series. From slice‑of‑life romance to high‑stakes magical battles, this season offers something for every type of viewer.

Limited Series And Exclusive Premieres

June:

Takopi's Original Sin (June 28, six episodes, Limited series; Crunchyroll Exclusive) tells the touching tale of an alien whose "Happy Gadgets" actually help a lonely fourth‑grader, and uncover hidden pain. This heart‑warming mini‑series promises to tug at the heartstrings.

Lord of Mysteries (June 28, two‑episode premiere) brings a dark Victorian fantasy world, where occult horror and steam‑era intrigue collide. Exclusive to Crunchyroll, it centers on Klein Moretti's dangerous descent, perfect for fans of occult suspense.

July:

Rent‑a‑Girlfriend Season 4 (July 1, Crunchyroll Exclusive) picks up in a romantic comedy twist during a Hawaii trip. Kazuya's heartfelt confession to Chizuru awaits, but Ruka and Mami's schemes threaten the moment's sincerity.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (July 1, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A washed-up detective and high-school apprentice team up amidst modern madness.

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show (July 1, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A streamer joins a spooky VR game full of cosmic mysteries.

Clevatess (July 2, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A revived hero and an orphan baby navigate a dying dark-fantasy world.

New Saga (July 2, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A swordsman travels back four years to prevent his hometown’s tragic future.

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse (July 2, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A delinquent teams with Abe Seimei to fight demons in a parallel realm.

Reborn as a Vending Machine… Season 2 (July 2, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A sentient vending machine tries to live its best life post-reincarnation.

Dan Da Dan Season 2 (July 3) - Supernatural high-school duo deals with curses, ghosts, and love.

Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! (July 3, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - An adventurer-turned-chef tackles cooking for quirky fantastical patrons.

KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION (July 3, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Witchling pop idols fight shadowy monsters in a post-disaster city.

The Water Magician (July 3, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - An immortal water mage embarks on epic adventures after 20 years wandering.

Secrets of the Silent Witch (July 3, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A shy witch guards a prince using voiceless magic.

Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER (July 3, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Rhodes Island fights a crystallising disease amid political chaos.

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex (July 3, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A poor baron's daughter finds herself the Count's unexpected fiance.

Watari‑kun's ***** Is About to Collapse (July 3, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Childhood bonds and secrets tear at one high-school guy's world.

My Dress‑Up Darling Season 2 (July 5, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Marin and Wakana's cosplay romance and friend circle deepen.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (July 5, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - University-life supernatural mysteries continue for Sakuta and Mai.

With You and the Rain (July 5, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A girl befriends a peculiar dog-like creature offering companionship in rainy moments.

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses (July 5, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A timid hero joins a party of ruthless assassin princesses.

Scooped Up By an S‑Rank Adventurer (July 5, Crunchyroll Exclusive)- A mug-failed white mage rises through party ranks unexpectedly.

Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter (July 5, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A rejected sorcerer tutors a duke’s magic-less daughter in noble society.

Hoshina's Day Off (Kaiju No. 8 Special) (July 5, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A light-hearted slice-of-life special set in the Kaiju No. 8 universe.

Gachiakuta (July 6, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Framed hero fights mutated garbage beasts in a floating city's underbelly.

Nyaight of the Living Cat (July 6, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A "nyandemic" turns humans into cats if anyone pets them.

Toilet‑bound Hanako‑kun Season 2 (July 6, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - The ghost Hanako-san returns to haunt and help Kamome Academy.

Hotel Inhumans (July 6, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Assassins seek refuge in a hotel catering to killer clientele.

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra (July 6, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A gamer reincarnated into his own game builds an empire of ruin.

Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl (July 6, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Valentines bloom between a crane-game worker and a foreign girl.

Ruri Rocks (July 6, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A high-schooler and a mineralogy student hunt for crystals in the great outdoors.

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 (July 7) College diving-club antics escalate into more drinking and laughter.

Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole (July 7, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A hermit collecting haunted wisps stirs everyday supernatural oddities.

Turkey! Time to Strike (July 8) - A high-school bowling club fights performance breaks and psychological splits.

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2 (July 8)- Swapped-at-birth couple reunites amid new love quadrangles.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 (July 9) Naofumi defends against political threats in a demi-human revolution.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince… Season 2 (July 9, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - The seventh prince deepens magical studies in holy church.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (July 10, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A normal guy tries to win over three genius sisters.

Dr. STONE Science Future Part 2 (July 10, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Senku's team embarks to the Moon via Americas for scientific breakthroughs.

Solo Camping for Two (July 10, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A grumpy solo camper reluctantly bonds with an enthusiastic newbie.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 (July 19, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Kafka and team face Kaiju‑9 and evolving danger in monster battles.

Let's Go Karaoke! (July 24, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - A yakuza sings his heart out in compulsory karaoke lessons by a chorus club president.

August

Captivated, By You (August 20, Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Omnibus romantic tales at teen athletic festivals and unexpected connections.

Coming Soon

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court (Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Two students bond over daily food court chats and teenage life reflections.

Continuing from Spring 2025

Summer Pockets - New story arcs in a nostalgic, emotional short-series.

To Be Hero X (Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Weekly comedy adventures from a bizarre hero and sidekick duo.

One Piece - The epic pirate saga continues with fresh arcs every Saturday.

Anne Shirley (Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Reimagined Anne of Green Gables tale continues weekly.

Witch Watch (Crunchyroll Exclusive) - Urban fantasy comedy returns every Sunday.

Why This Season Counts

Summer 2025 on Crunchyroll blends emotional sequels, creative originals, and fresh genres. Married couples can laugh with Rent‑a‑Girlfriend, while action fans can revel in Kaiju No. 8 and philosophical gamers get their fix from Lord of Mysteries. Multi‑language dubs (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and more) bring these series to a truly global audience.