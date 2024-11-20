From Remote Village to Tallinn Film Festival: How an 80-Yr-Old Farmer Heera Devi Starred in Vinod Kapri's Pyre

Hyderabad: In the world of cinema, it's often the unexpected stories that leave the most lasting impact. This is certainly true for the heartwarming journey of Heera Devi, an 80-year-old farmer from a remote village in Uttarakhand, who has emerged as the star of Vinod Kapri's Pyre. The film, a poignant tale of love, isolation, and hope is set in the fading rural landscapes of the Himalayan region. Pyre had its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia on 19 November and was not just Heera Devi's film debut but also marked her first-ever flight trip.

Director Vinod Kapri, known for his sensitive portrayal of human emotions in films like Pihu, was inspired to make Pyre after learning the story of an elderly couple living in a village ravaged by migration. The couple's unwavering bond despite years of isolation and despair left a profound impact on Kapri, who then set out to find the right faces to embody their characters on screen. His search led him to Heera Devi.

Devi, who lived in the village of Gadtir-a so-called 'ghost village' emptied by migration- had never stepped foot in a film set. In fact, she had never left her village. A widow, illiterate, and with no formal exposure to acting, Heera Devi seemed an unlikely choice to play the female lead in a feature film. However, Kapri's discovery of her was serendipitous.

Heera Devi's initial reluctance stemmed from multiple factors. However, after encouragement from her children and the persistent persuasion of Kapri, she agreed to take part in the film. For the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Heera Devi ventured beyond the confines of her village alongside her co-star Padam Singh- a retired Army man, who was also embarking on his first flight.

For both Devi and Singh, the experience of flying and attending an international film festival was a monumental step. They had lived their entire lives in the remote hills of Uttarakhand, with limited exposure to the world beyond. Yet, they headed to Estonia, where their story would be shared with a global audience. In the film, their characters' isolation is a central theme, but their own lives, too, have been defined by the isolation of the mountains.

At the festival, both Heera Devi and Padam Singh's innocence and charm captivated everyone they met. They were, after all, the real stars of the story. As Pyre was screened at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the audience was moved by the authenticity of its story and performances. The film's narrative is rooted in the struggles of rural migration in Uttarakhand, where villages like Gadtir have been abandoned as younger generations migrate to cities for better opportunities.