From Ravi Shankar To The Beatles, Kolkata's Hemen & Co Crafts The Instruments Behind The Magic

Kolkata (West Bengal): A musical instrument store, Hemen & Co., located on Gariahat Road in South Kolkata, has been loved by classical musicians and music fans for many years. On the occasion of World Buy a Musical Instrument Day, ETV Bharat paid a visit to this storied outlet that has, for decades, been the silent contributor behind many mesmerising musical performances.

When musical giants like Bhimsen Joshi, Ravi Shankar, or Vilayat Khan raised a storm on stage, their spellbinding performances enchanted audiences. But behind their melodic mastery were the finely crafted instruments that amplified their genius, many of which bore the craftsmanship of Hemen & Co.

Founded by the late Hemen Chandra Sen, a disciple of the legendary sarod maestro Ustad Allauddin Khan of the Maihar Gharana, Hemen & Co. has served as a backstage sanctuary for the repair and creation of classical musical instruments. The origin story of this renowned establishment is as melodious and inspiring as the music it has helped create.

Kolkata's Hemen & Co (Photo: ETV Bharat)

While learning the sitar from Ustad Allauddin Khan in Bangladesh, Hemen Chandra Sen once broke his instrument. When his guru offered him money to buy a new one, Sen politely declined, choosing instead to repair it himself. He disappeared for seven days. Concerned, Ustad Allauddin Khan sent Ravi Shankar to check on him. What Ravi Shankar witnessed left him astonished - Hemen had meticulously repaired and polished his sitar to look brand new.

Overwhelmed by his dedication and skill, Ustad Allauddin Khan entrusted Sen with all his damaged instruments for repair. "First, I will try, then I will take remuneration. I will take classes, and in between, I will repair," Hemen had said. Ustadji agreed. That marked the beginning of a lifelong journey.

Following the Partition, Hemen Chandra Sen migrated to West Bengal and established Hemen & Co., which quickly became a trusted destination for classical music legends.

From Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, Nikhil Banerjee, Vilayat Khan, to Annapurna Devi - all frequented Hemen & Co. to get their instruments repaired. Their successors continue this tradition. Some come to buy, others to restore. Even the sitar played by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's granddaughter, Neeta, was made at this very address.

Ratan Kumar Sen, who now oversees the legacy, said, "From Sandhya Mukherjee to Ashoketaru Banerjee, Meera Banerjee, Bhimsen Joshi's musical instruments were also made here." He added, "Even today, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Saheb and his two sons - Aman and Ayan - often come here to repair their musical instruments. Ravi Shankar's daughter, Anoushka Shankar, along with Rajan and Sajan Mishra, and Aarti Mukherjee, also visit us."

Hemen Chandra Sen's excellence did not go unrecognised. In 2001, he was honoured with the Hafiz Ali Khan Award in Gwalior, presented by none other than Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, for his lifelong contribution to Indian classical music. He was also felicitated with the Vidyarthi Samman Award, initiated by actor Ashish Vidyarthi.

Even today, Hemen & Co. retains the same uncompromising standards that made it a household name among classical musicians. From German and Assam wood to Sheffield strings and Kalighat goat skin, only the best materials go into the making of these instruments. "If a musical instrument is not made with the right materials, it will produce sound, but it won't have melody," says Ratan Kumar Sen. "That is why, even now, everything is done by hand, including the polishing - no spraying. That's how we preserve the sound quality."

He further added, "Such things are also being made all the time elsewhere. But in the end, there is no benefit in it. As a result, neither the instrument nor the playing is getting better."

Over the decades, Hemen & Co. has mastered the art of crafting and repairing a wide range of musical instruments, including tanpura, sitar, tabla, harmonium, flute, sarod, violin, esraj, and guitar. Renowned for its quality and artistic design, the outlet remains a vital pitstop for both the maestros of yesteryears and the torchbearers of today.

From The Beatles' fascination with Indian classical instruments to modern-day virtuosos, Hemen & Co. continues to be a trusted address - a place where melody is not just manufactured but meticulously nurtured.