From Ranveer to Rashmika: 8 Viral Audition Tapes That Will Make You Doubt Your Eyes

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, the National Award-winning Bollywood actor who has been on an unstoppable roll with a series of powerhouse performances, was invited as a guest at UPG's Litfest 2019. The Uri star captivated the students with an inspiring talk about his journey from the halls of an engineering college to the glitzy world of Bollywood. He shared that failures should never discourage anyone, saying that he reached where he is today after going through 2000 to 3000 auditions. His story mirrors that of countless dreamers who flock to Mumbai with stars in their eyes, hoping to make it big in the industry. For many without any industry connections or a Bollywood pedigree, the daily routine includes trips to Aram Nagar, the bustling hub in the Mumbai suburb where actors go to audition, hoping for their big break.

But Vicky's story is not unique when it comes to audition grill. Many of Bollywood's biggest stars once faced the same struggles. Their paths to stardom weren't always as glamourous as their lives today. Instead, they were built on relentless auditions, some of which have now found their way onto the internet, giving fans a rare peek into the early days of their careers.

From Ranveer Singh's infectious energy to Rashmika Mandanna's struggle with Kannada, these audition tapes remind us the humble beginnings of India's most celebrated actors.

Ranveer Singh: Energy From the Start

Ranveer Singh's debut in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) marked the arrival of a dynamic new talent in Bollywood. In a recent conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Bhumi Pednekar, who was a casting director at the time, shared an interesting memory from his audition. She recalled, "When Ranveer walked into our casting office in Juhu, his energy was just the same as what we see on the red carpet today. He was phenomenal even then."

A viral clip of Ranveer's audition, which is believed to be one of his earliest, has made its rounds on social media. The video, originally shared by an acting school’s Instagram handle, shows the actor exuding the same charismatic energy that has become his trademark.

Anushka Sharma: From Model to Leading Lady

Anushka Sharma, who shot to fame with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), has a series of old audition videos that often surface online. One such clip, from when she was just 18, shows her answering questions about her previous modeling experience and height, a detail that might surprise many: she stands tall at 5'9".

Anushka's natural charm and confidence were evident even in her early days, setting the stage for her successful career in films like PK and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rashmika Mandanna: A Humble Start

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most sought-after leading ladies in India, is not immune to the viral nature of old audition tapes. A particular video from her early days, where she auditioned for the film Gopilola Anno, has made waves online. In the video, Rashmika struggles with her Kannada pronunciation and is visibly nervous, even saying, "It is not coming, it is not coming," as she attempts to deliver her dialogue.

When the video first went viral, some fans were quick to point out her growth as an actor, others had fun with her early missteps, showing how far the Pushpa star has come in her career.

Alia Bhatt: The 'New Kareena'

Born into a renowned film family, Alia Bhatt bypassed the traditional audition process that many outsiders face. Her Bollywood journey has been remarkable, with standout performances in films like Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darlings. However, her audition for Student of the Year (2012) is a captivating watch. In this early clip, Alia recreates a scene from Wake Up Sid, starring her now husband Ranbir Kapoor, and also delivers a high-energy dance performance to the song Bahara from I Hate Luv Stories. Impressed by her vitality, Karan Johar recognized her potential and affectionately referred to her as his "new Kareena."

Kriti Sanon Before Heropanti

Kriti Sanon, now a National Award-winning actor-turned-producer, entered Bollywood with Heropanti (2014) after a stint in modeling. Early videos of Kriti auditioning for the film reveal her raw talent. In one of her first auditions, she appears in a white off-shoulder dress and confidently presents herself, acting out scenes while introducing herself.

Disha Patani's Audition For Commercial

Disha Patani, another successful name in Bollywood, has a viral audition video that shows her as a fresh-faced 19-year-old auditioning for a cold cream commercial. The video, where Disha introduces herself and poses for the camera, is often circulated across social media, making it one of the most-watched audition clips on YouTube. Today, Disha is known for her roles in films like Kalki 2898 AD, Baaghi 2 and Malang, but her early audition video serves as a reminder of the grind that most aspiring actors go through before making it big in the film industry.

Did You Know, Rupali Ganguly Auditioned for Anupamaa?

Rupali Ganguly, beloved for her role in the hit TV show Anupamaa, had to audition for the lead role, despite being an established face in Indian television. A viral audition video from her early days shows her performing a serious scene with her on-screen daughter while wearing a saree that resembles her character’s iconic look in the show.

Triptii Dimri: A Raw Start to a Brilliant Career

Triptii Dimri, who became a national sensation with Bulbbul and Animal, had a humble start in the industry. A resurfaced audition video from her debut film Laila Majnu (2018) showcases her in a raw, unpolished state, which was far from the stellar performances she would go on to deliver. Fans have noted how much she has improved since then, with many crediting her hard work and learning on the job.