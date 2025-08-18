From Raanjhanaa To 2 States: North-South Romantic Movies To Watch On OTT Ahead Of Param Sundari

Hyderabad: The stage is set for a colourful cultural romance as Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra team up for the much-anticipated romantic comedy Param Sundari, which releases in theatres on August 29, 2025. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota, is about a story that dives into the age-old theme of two contrasting worlds coming together - North India and South India.

The story of Param Sundari revolves around love caught in the whirlpool of traditions, family values, and cultural clashes. While audiences can expect Jalota's film to bring a fresh spin on this timeless concept, Bollywood has long explored "North meets South" love stories with great success. Ahead of the release of Param Sundari, here's a look back at some celebrated films that highlighted the magic, humour, and conflicts of cross-cultural romance, along with where you can stream them today.

2 States (2014)

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Perhaps one of the most definitive films of North-South romance in Bollywood, 2 States is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same name. The film centres around Krish (Arjun Kapoor), a Punjabi boy, and Ananya (Alia Bhatt), a Tamil Brahmin girl, whose love story is doomed because of extreme cultural differences. Helmed by Abhishek Varman in his directorial debut, it brings out the tension and comedy that arises when Punjabi flamboyance meets Tamil traditions. Beyond the romantic tale is the real storytelling of the struggles of persuading families to accept intercultural marriages, something most young Indians can relate to. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and also features Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy, Revathi, and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam.

For those who want to revisit this heartwarming tale of love and acceptance, 2 States is available to stream on SonyLIV.

Raanjhanaa (2013)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Another precious one that ventured to portray cultural differences in love is Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa. This film marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil actor Dhanush playing Kundan Shankar, a Tamil Brahmin boy from the ghats of Varanasi. Kundan becomes a hopeless romantic for Zoya Haider (Sonam Kapoor), who is a Muslim girl hailing from North India.

This follows an achingly tragic tale of unrequited love, self-sacrifice, and cross-cultural differences. While Raanjhanaa is usually best known for its emotional resonance and tragic overtones, the movie also implicitly explores the complications of cross-cultural love and how it complicates things. The movie also stars Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and has music by AR Rahman. Raanjhanaa is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Chennai Express (2013)

Streaming on: Netflix

Where 2 States and Raanjhanaa are leaned more towards drama and romance, Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express took the "North meets South" theme and transformed it into a riot of laughter. The action-comedy features Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, an ordinary Mumbaikar who accidentally gets on a train to Rameswaram. His journey takes a surprise turn when he meets Meenamma (Deepika Padukone), the daughter of an influential South Indian don.

The movie relies on sidesplitting culture clashes, whether the language gap, customs, or over-the-top stereotypes, served up in good old Rohit Shetty fashion with action and outsize moments. While some critics found the humour to tip towards caricature, people lapped up the movie for its entertainment value and the sparkling chemistry between Khan and Padukone.

Produced by UTV Motion Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment, Chennai Express remains one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of its time. You can catch it on Netflix.