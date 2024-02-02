From Pooja Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant to Lock Upp Contestants, Celebs Mourn Poonam Pandey's Death

Hyderabad: The news of model-actor Poonam Pandey's untimely death has shaken the entertainment industry. Her co-contestants from the reality show Lock Upp, the show's jailor Karan Kundrra and her close friend Rakhi Sawant have all mourned the death of the 32 year old actor. As per her team's official statement, she was suffering from cervical cancer.

After the news of the actor's demise, Rakhi Sawant went live on Instagram. She said that she couldn't believe the news. Rakhi went live from Dubai and was a close friend of the late actor.

Reacting to the news, former actor Pooja Bhatt wrote on X: "So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family,friends & everyone whose life she impacted."

In an Instagram post, Poonam's Lock Upp co-contenstant Azma Fallah wrote: "R.i.p Poonam 😭😫 i am Not in state of even writing a post! Her soul was full of love, all she wanted to give everyone she met was love… after everything she been through in her life.. now she’s resting in arms of heaven 💔😭 i will miss you forever @poonampandeyreal the times we spent was unreal now😭 ill be living with you in memories"

Pouring his heartfelt condolences, another constestant Shivam Sharma from the reality show, who spent some memorable time with her, penned a lengthy note. He wrote: "The marks that u have left on my soul can never vanish ... such an amazing genuine human... always laughing... poonam ji ... your role as a human being is umatched and POONAM what journey u had in this life...with so many hurdles and still reaching at the top becoming a brand urself lemme tell youYOU PLAYED PHENOMENAL we rall missing you dear.. i'm missing u... i am so lucky to have shot a aromantic video song with you...i romanced poonam pandey may mahadev bless your soul punzie... see u on the other side then will party once again @poonampandeyreal i never thought i will mention your name in such a manner one day."

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey died of cancer on Friday. The information was provided by her team via her official Instagram handle. The actor rose to prominence with the appearance in the reality show Lock Upp season 1 in 2022, which was hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut with Karan Kundrra appearing as the jailor.