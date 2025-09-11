From Pistulya To Syaahi: 10 National Award-Winning Short Films You Can Watch For Free On YouTube
Discover ten National Award-winning Indian short films streaming free on YouTube, showcasing powerful storytelling from Nagraj Manjule, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Sriram Raghavan, Neena Gupta, and more.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Looking for your next YouTube watch? For cinephiles who crave stories that move beyond mainstream cinema, India's short film landscape offers some of the most powerful, experimental, and socially relevant storytelling ever created. Several of these movies have gone on to be awarded the nation's top honour - the National Film Award, showing that engaging stories do not require three-hour film runtimes to make their presence felt.
The cherry on the cake? Many of these National Award-winning short films are out now for free on YouTube. From renowned directors like Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Sriram Raghavan to voices like Nagraj Manjule, these shorts are a treat for those who appreciate cinema that provokes, challenges, and inspires. Here are ten curated films you can watch right away.
1. Pistulya (IMDb Rating: 9.2/10)
Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, Pistulya is a blistering drama that brings out the discrimination based on caste and the structural bottlenecks to education in rural India. The tale centres around a Dalit boy in Maharashtra whose aspiration of going to school is dashed when fate compels him into the family tradition of theft. With a crude and unflinching tale, the film brings out the way generations of subordination deprive children of opportunities even before they start.
2. Bazaar Sitaram (IMDb Rating: 9.2/10)
Blending documentary with fiction, Bazaar Sitaram is set in the bustling lanes of Old Delhi. The film not only documents the unique cultural and sociological character of the neighbourhood but also weaves in a fictional love story that remains unfulfilled. This docu-fiction approach gives the short a layered richness, offering both cultural insight and emotional resonance.
3. Syaahi (IMDb Rating: 8.7/10)
Neena Gupta's Syaahi delves into the delicate and often strained bond between a young boy and his father, who is a struggling writer. The father's financial hardships weigh heavily on the family, and the boy finds himself caught between admiration, resentment, and longing for connection. With its quiet emotional power, the film reflects on generational divides, unspoken expectations, and love hidden behind hardship.
4. A Pinch of Skin (IMDb Rating: 8.6/10)
Courageous and unsettling, A Pinch of Skin is a documentary that examines the harrowing practice of female genital mutilation in certain Indian communities. Told through the voices of survivors, the film is both an act of testimony and resistance, confronting a practice often silenced by cultural taboos. Its empathetic yet unflinching approach makes it a must-watch for those who value cinema as a force for social change.
5. Anantaram (IMDb Rating: 8/10)
Anantaram (1987), directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, is one of the most experimental films in Indian cinema and a landmark of Malayalam filmmaking. Structured as a monologue, the film is about a young man narrating two opposing versions of his life. As his memories and recollections merge, the narrative becomes a reflection on psychosis, identity, and the fallibility of personal truth. Starring Mammootty, Shobhana, and Ashokan, this psychological drama continues to hold relevance today as it did many years back.
6. The Eight Column Affair (IMDb Rating: 7.2/10)
Just before he made a name for himself with thrillers, Sriram Raghavan directed The Eight Column Affair, a dreamlike short that plays with the very notion of storytelling. In this story, a newspaper quite literally comes to life: a sportsman from the front page and a tennis player on the final page fall in love and travel through the paper to be united. The film demonstrates Raghavan's talent for blending genre and style.
7. Tokri (The Basket) (IMDb Rating: 7.1/10)
This stop-motion animated short tells the story of a little girl who breaks her father's much-loved stopwatch by accident. Trying to rectify her error, she starts selling handmade baskets to raise the money to repair it. The original animation technique and the subject of responsibility make it a universal story of love, guilt, and atonement.
8. Kal 15 August Dukan Band Rahegi (IMDb Rating: 5.8/10)
Set against the backdrop of Delhi on Independence Day, the film showcases the pace of student life. A group of students from Delhi University live in a small apartment and spends time thinking about how they will enjoy the August 15 holiday. Simple and real, the short displays the moments of youth, friendship, and fleeting freedom.
9. Chaitra (IMDb Rating: 3/10)
Set in a Maharashtrian village during traditional festivities, Chaitra examines themes of honour and revenge. The story follows a woman who, after being publicly humiliated, decides to strike back during the Chaitra celebrations. Though its rating may not be high, the film's exploration of village dynamics and social tensions makes it a significant addition to this list.
10. Kachichinithu (The Boy With A Gun)
This psychological thriller is a haunting search for how curiosity in childhood becomes deadly. The film is about a schoolboy named Lonsing, who stumbles upon a pistol. What begins as innocent fascination soon spirals into a darker obsession, reflecting how exposure to weapons can dangerously distort innocence.