From Pistulya To Syaahi: 10 National Award-Winning Short Films You Can Watch For Free On YouTube

Hyderabad: Looking for your next YouTube watch? For cinephiles who crave stories that move beyond mainstream cinema, India's short film landscape offers some of the most powerful, experimental, and socially relevant storytelling ever created. Several of these movies have gone on to be awarded the nation's top honour - the National Film Award, showing that engaging stories do not require three-hour film runtimes to make their presence felt.

The cherry on the cake? Many of these National Award-winning short films are out now for free on YouTube. From renowned directors like Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Sriram Raghavan to voices like Nagraj Manjule, these shorts are a treat for those who appreciate cinema that provokes, challenges, and inspires. Here are ten curated films you can watch right away.

1. Pistulya (IMDb Rating: 9.2/10)

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, Pistulya is a blistering drama that brings out the discrimination based on caste and the structural bottlenecks to education in rural India. The tale centres around a Dalit boy in Maharashtra whose aspiration of going to school is dashed when fate compels him into the family tradition of theft. With a crude and unflinching tale, the film brings out the way generations of subordination deprive children of opportunities even before they start.

2. Bazaar Sitaram (IMDb Rating: 9.2/10)

Blending documentary with fiction, Bazaar Sitaram is set in the bustling lanes of Old Delhi. The film not only documents the unique cultural and sociological character of the neighbourhood but also weaves in a fictional love story that remains unfulfilled. This docu-fiction approach gives the short a layered richness, offering both cultural insight and emotional resonance.

3. Syaahi (IMDb Rating: 8.7/10)

Neena Gupta's Syaahi delves into the delicate and often strained bond between a young boy and his father, who is a struggling writer. The father's financial hardships weigh heavily on the family, and the boy finds himself caught between admiration, resentment, and longing for connection. With its quiet emotional power, the film reflects on generational divides, unspoken expectations, and love hidden behind hardship.