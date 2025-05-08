From Pippa To Border: Six Films That Capture The Bravery Of Indian Soldiers In India-Pakistan Conflicts

Hyderabad: In a bold and decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The nation stands united in admiration of the valiant Indian soldiers who carried out this surgical operation with precision and courage. As India salutes the armed forces, it's time to revisit some of the most powerful Indian films that have captured the indomitable spirit and sacrifices of soldiers who stood tall in the face of adversity during India-Pakistan conflicts.

Here are six notable films that portray the bravery, resilience, and patriotism of Indian soldiers:

1. Pippa (2023)

Pippa is a biographical war film centred on Captain Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry regiment. The film takes viewers to the eastern front of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, particularly during the Battle of Garibpur. Named after the PT-76 amphibious tank, nicknamed "Pippa" for its ability to float like an empty tin, the film shows Mehta's transformation from a young officer to a battle-hardened hero. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon and starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli, Pippa offers a deeply personal yet patriotic lens into the Bangladesh Liberation War.

2. Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021)

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, Bhuj tells the story of the Bhuj airbase, which was targeted in a brutal air raid by Pakistani forces. The plot focuses on the bravery of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who, with the help of 300 local women, rebuilt a destroyed airstrip under enemy fire. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, and Ihana Dhillon.

3. Shershaah (2021)

One of the most acclaimed war films in recent years, Shershaah narrates the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero who immortalised the words "Yeh dil maange more" and laid down his life while recapturing Indian territory from Pakistani intruders in 1999. Sidharth Malhotra delivers a compelling performance as Batra, with Kiara Advani playing his fiance Dimple Cheema. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, the film pays homage to Batra's courage and sacrifice.

4. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes in PoK after the Uri attack, this adrenaline-fueled thriller depicts the strategising and operation of a bold mission by a group of brave soldiers led by Major Vihaan Shergill, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina. The movie's timeless line, "How's the josh?" became a national catchphrase.

5. Raazi (2018)

In contrast to most war movies, Raazi is based on the secret intelligence activities prior to the 1971 war. It is the real-life story of Sehmat Khan, a young Indian girl who gets married into a Pakistani army family in order to work as an Indian undercover agent. Alia Bhatt gives a nuanced performance as the protagonist, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi delves into patriotism from a subtle yet forceful angle.

6. Border (1997)

A classic in Indian cinema, Border dramatises the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 war. The film, directed by JP Dutta, is still remembered by the public for its patriotic zeal and engaging storyline. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna, Border remains a cinematic tribute to soldiers who fought against impossible odds.