From Notting Hill To La La Land: Celebrate Love With These Top 10 Must-Watch Rom-Coms

Hyderabad: February is here, bringing the perfect excuse to indulge in stories of love, laughter, and everything in between. Whether you're spending this romantic season with a partner, or friends, or enjoying some well-deserved me-time, there's no better way to embrace the month of love than by watching some iconic romantic comedies. From timeless classics to modern gems, here's a list of the top 10 Valentine's Day movies to stream this season.

1. When Harry Met Sally

Streaming on: Netflix

This 1989 classic directed by Rob Reiner and penned by the brilliant Nora Ephron explores whether men and women can just be friends. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan deliver unforgettable performances as Harry and Sally, two friends whose relationship evolves over the years. The film also features Carrie Fisher and Steven Ford.

2. Notting Hill

Streaming on: Netflix

Released in 1999, this charming love story stars Hugh Grant as William Thacker, a humble bookstore owner who crosses paths with Hollywood superstar Anna Scott, played by Julia Roberts. Directed by Roger Michell, this romantic comedy showcases the ups and downs of their improbable romance amid media chaos.

3. Crazy Rich Asians

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

This vibrant 2018 rom-com, directed by Jon M. Chu, follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) to Singapore, only to discover his family’s immense wealth. Filled with glitz, glamour, and family drama, the film features standout performances by Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, and Awkwafina.

4. 10 Things I Hate About You

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

This modern adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew follows new student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as he schemes to set up bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger) with the fiercely independent Kat (Julia Stiles). Directed by Gil Junger, this 1999 film is a beloved teen classic with plenty of charm and wit.

5. The Proposal

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

In this 2009 rom-com, Sandra Bullock stars as a high-powered Canadian executive facing deportation. To save her career, she convinces her assistant (Ryan Reynolds) to pose as her fiancé. Directed by Anne Fletcher, this film delivers plenty of laughs and unexpected romance.

6. To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Streaming on: Netflix

This 2018 film, based on Jenny Han's bestselling novel, follows Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), whose private love letters accidentally get sent to her crushes. Directed by Susan Johnson, this charming teen romance also stars Noah Centineo and Janel Parrish.

7. Love Actually

Streaming on: Netflix

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, this 2003 holiday-themed rom-com explores different facets of love through interwoven stories featuring a star-studded British cast, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, and Emma Thompson.

8. The Big Sick

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the real-life love story of writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, this 2017 film follows Kumail (playing himself) as he navigates cultural differences and family expectations after his girlfriend Emily (Zoe Kazan) falls seriously ill.

9. Bridget Jones's Diary

Streaming on: Netflix

Bridget Jones's Diary is a 2001 romantic comedy film directed by Sharon Maguire based on a screenplay by Helen Fielding, Andrew Davies, and Richard Curtis. It is based on Fielding's 1996 novel of the same title, which was a rough version of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. The film stars Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, a 32-year-old British single woman who keeps a diary about the things she would like to see happen in her life. However, her life changes when two men, played by Colin Firth and Hugh Grant, compete for her devotion. Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones appear as supporting characters.

10. La La Land

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Damien Chazelle wrote and directed La La Land, a 2016 American musical romantic comedy-drama. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone play a struggling jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who meet and fall in love while chasing their aspirations in Los Angeles. The supporting cast includes John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, and JK Simmons.

So grab your popcorn and settle in for a delightful binge-watching session filled with love, laughter, and memorable moments. Happy Valentine's Month!