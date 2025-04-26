From Neerja To Hotel Mumbai: 5 Films On Real-Life Terror Attacks And Where To Stream Them

Hyderabad: Terrorist attacks mark some of the darkest chapters in a nation's history, leaving behind devastation, loss, and long-lasting trauma for survivors. The recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, has once again shaken the nation. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, injuring many others and leaving a trail of sorrow and anger across the country.

Over the years, filmmakers have turned to such real-life horrors, translating them into cinematic stories that pay tribute to the victims, honour the heroes, and provoke thought and dialogue about terrorism and its impact. These movies don't just entertain, they preserve history, stir emotions, and offer insight into the lives of those affected.

Here's a look at five notable films inspired by real terrorist attacks in India:

1. Uri: The Surgical Strike

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Released in 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the Indian Army's 2016 retaliatory surgical strikes against terror launch pads across the Line of Control, following the deadly attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, who leads the high-stakes mission. The action war film also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina.

2. Mumbai Meri Jaan

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Where To Watch: Airtel Xstream Play

Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008) is centred on the 2006 Mumbai train bombings that killed over 200 people. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the film explores how different individuals are affected by the tragedy. Featuring Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Vijay Maurya, the film delves into themes of grief, prejudice, and resilience as the characters navigate life after the blasts.

3. Neerja

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

This 2016 biographical thriller tells the story of Neerja Bhanot, the courageous flight attendant who died while saving passengers during the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi on September 5, 1986. Directed by Ram Madhvani and starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, Neerja showcases an extraordinary act of bravery. Shabana Azmi's portrayal of Neerja's mother adds emotional depth to this powerful film.

4. Hotel Mumbai

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Hotel Mumbai (2018) is a harrowing account of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, focusing on the siege of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. In Mumbai, the terror begins when members of Lashkar-e-Taiba and other insurgents storm the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and start concurrent attacks throughout the city. In the dire situation, a courageous chef and kitchen staff member decide to step in and risk their own safety in an effort to protect terrified guests. In the meantime, a couple feel they must do the unthinkable to protect their newborn baby from all the violence. The movie is directed by Anthony Maras and stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, and Nazanin Boniadi.

5. Black Friday

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Where To Watch: Netflix

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Black Friday (2004) is based on the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts and Hussain Zaidi's book of the same name. The film focuses on Indian gangster Tiger Memon (played by Pavan Malhotra), who, under torture, makes a confession of his role in an attempt to set off bombs across Bombay. The police do not seem to believe him, and bombs tear around the city that Friday, causing destruction and dividing the citizens of Bombay. Through interviews, DCP Rakesh Maria (played by Kay Kay Menon) learns more about the leader of the conspiracy, but it becomes apparent that some degree of foreign involvement must also be present.