ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Mohanlal To Raja Ravi Varma: Malayali Link With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

As Mohanlal receives the award in the name of Dadasaheb Phalke, history brings back memories of another Malayali genius, Raja Ravi Varma, who unknowingly helped Phalke realise his film dreams.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The award will be presented to Mohanlal at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi on September 23. The President of India will hand over the honour.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, the highest honour in Indian cinema. With this, he becomes the second Malayali to win the award after director Adoor Gopalakrishnan in 2004.

Raja Ravi Varma, the legendary painter from Kerala, ran a printing press in Mumbai in the late 19th century. Dadasaheb Phalke worked there as a photographer and often supplied models for Ravi Varma's paintings. When the press faced financial trouble and was later sold, Phalke received a share of the proceeds. That money became the seed for India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra (1913).

Remembering Raja Ravi Varma's Role in Birth of Indian Cinema (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Thus, the story of Indian cinema itself carries the silent influence of a Malayali artist. Today, as Mohanlal is honoured with the Phalke Award, the journey from Raja Ravi Varma to modern Malayalam cinema comes full circle. This proud moment not only honours Mohanlal's legendary career but also reminds the nation of the contribution of Malayalis in the very birth of Indian cinema.

Malayali Genius Behind Indian Cinema's Birth Remembered (Photo: ETV Bharat)

For Mohanlal, it marks the celebration of 48-year-long career, in which he acted in over 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. From his debut in Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980) to blockbusters like Rajavinte Makan and Drishyam, he has remained one of Indian cinema's most versatile and respected actors. He was earlier honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019.

Remembering Raja Ravi Varma's Role in Birth of Indian Cinema (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Reacting to the award, Mohanlal said, "I am grateful to the film family and the audience who made me what I am today. I accept this recognition with joy. This is a proud achievement for Malayalam cinema. I share this with everyone who has loved me throughout my journey."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Mohanlal, calling the award "a matter of pride for the entire state." Cultural leaders and political figures including Minister of Culture Saji Cherian, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, and Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan also praised Mohanlal for inspiring generations with his acting.

Read More